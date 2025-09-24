The People's Party seeks to preempt the left and presents its motion on Palestine to the Alicante plenary The People's Party group calls for attention to the 'humanitarian crisis and the end of the conflict between Israel and Palestine'

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 17:36

The war in Gaza, or the genocide of Palestine as some prefer to call it, has been the main political topic in Spain in recent weeks. This has led to the cancellation of the Vuelta a España cycling race due to protests and the withdrawal from Eurovision, among other events. Consequently, municipal groups are seizing the opportunity, according to each party's strategy, to bring the issue to municipal plenaries. This will take place at the regular September plenary session held this Thursday at the Alicante City Council.

To prevent the left from monopolizing the debate on their terms, the People's Party municipal group submitted an institutional declaration "in defense of peace in the Middle East" on Wednesday, urgently calling for "attention to the humanitarian crisis in the region and the end of the conflict" between Israel and Palestine, which is "imperative for stability and integration" in the area.

The declaration also advocates for "a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the distribution of humanitarian aid to the civilian population without any obstacles, and halting the escalation of military tension in the region."

"An immediate ceasefire is urgent," concludes the People's Party initiative. "Only through mutual understanding can normal relations, coexistence, and peace be achieved among all peoples and states" in the Middle East, the text adds, emphasizing "the strongest condemnation by the Plenary of all attacks against the civilian population, regardless of their origin."

For a "just, comprehensive, and lasting" agreement

The proposal, signed by the People's Party spokesperson, Mari Carmen de España, considers it a priority to "ensure security for the entire population and enable full regional integration and mutual recognition throughout the Middle East" and advocates for a "just and comprehensive" peace agreement between Israel and Palestine.

"It is necessary to end this conflict by resolving all pending issues and aligning all claims that are just and legitimate, while achieving a just and lasting peace," the institutional declaration emphasizes.

The Alicante People's Party members stress that war, occupation, terrorism, and forced displacement "can never generate peace or security" because "only a political solution can achieve this." They deplore the situation in the Middle East, "where the human cost and the severe consequences for regional and international peace and security are highlighted daily due to the persistence of this conflict."