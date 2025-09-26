Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Javier Sánchez

Pension Spending Rises by 6.1% in September, Reaching a Record €13.638 Billion

The Average Retirement Pension Reaches €1,508.7 Per Month, a 4.3% Increase from Last Year

EP

Friday, 26 September 2025, 10:20

The Social Security allocated a record €13.638 billion in September for the regular monthly payment of contributory pensions, nearly 6.1% more than in the same month of 2024, according to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration on Friday.

The September payroll includes the pension revaluation approved for this year, with a general increase of 2.8% and between 6% and 9% for minimum pensions.

Almost three-quarters of the September contributory pension payroll were for retirement pensions, with a total amount of €9.969 billion, a 6% increase compared to September 2024.

This month, nearly €2.197 billion (+4.1% year-on-year) was allocated to widowhood pensions, while €1.256.5 million (+10.3%) was dedicated to permanent disability benefits; €178.6 million (+4%) to orphanhood, and €36.5 million (+6.3%) to family benefits.

In total, Social Security paid 10,379,303 pensions in September, almost 1.6% more than in the same month of 2024, to over 9.38 million people, a 1.5% increase from September last year.

The average pension of the Social Security system, which includes the amount of various types of pensions (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood, and family benefits), reached €1,313.97 per month in September, a 4.4% increase from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the average retirement pension, received by more than two-thirds of all pensioners (6.5 million people), stood at €1,508.7 per month in September, a 4.3% increase from the same month in 2024. Of those receiving retirement pensions as their main benefit, 59.2% are men.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  3. 3 La Guardia Civil caza en Alicante a un fugitivo británico buscado por asesinar de 24 puñaladas a su compañero de piso
  4. 4 El Hércules negocia con Puerto Rico para que Jeremy juegue contra el Atlético B
  5. 5 Las hipotecas se disparan en Alicante: 2.243 firmas y más de 304 millones de euros concedidos en un mes
  6. 6 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  7. 7 Un estudio de la UMH avisa: los niños que más ultraprocesados comen son los que más televisión consumen
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 25 de septiembre en Alicante
  9. 9 El sindicato de policías locales exige al Consell modificar la ley autonómica para que los agentes interinos puedan llevar armas
  10. 10 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Pension Spending Rises by 6.1% in September, Reaching a Record €13.638 Billion

Pension Spending Rises by 6.1% in September, Reaching a Record €13.638 Billion