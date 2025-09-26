Pension Spending Rises by 6.1% in September, Reaching a Record €13.638 Billion The Average Retirement Pension Reaches €1,508.7 Per Month, a 4.3% Increase from Last Year

The Social Security allocated a record €13.638 billion in September for the regular monthly payment of contributory pensions, nearly 6.1% more than in the same month of 2024, according to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration on Friday.

The September payroll includes the pension revaluation approved for this year, with a general increase of 2.8% and between 6% and 9% for minimum pensions.

Almost three-quarters of the September contributory pension payroll were for retirement pensions, with a total amount of €9.969 billion, a 6% increase compared to September 2024.

This month, nearly €2.197 billion (+4.1% year-on-year) was allocated to widowhood pensions, while €1.256.5 million (+10.3%) was dedicated to permanent disability benefits; €178.6 million (+4%) to orphanhood, and €36.5 million (+6.3%) to family benefits.

In total, Social Security paid 10,379,303 pensions in September, almost 1.6% more than in the same month of 2024, to over 9.38 million people, a 1.5% increase from September last year.

The average pension of the Social Security system, which includes the amount of various types of pensions (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood, and family benefits), reached €1,313.97 per month in September, a 4.4% increase from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the average retirement pension, received by more than two-thirds of all pensioners (6.5 million people), stood at €1,508.7 per month in September, a 4.3% increase from the same month in 2024. Of those receiving retirement pensions as their main benefit, 59.2% are men.