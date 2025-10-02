Pedrosa, Hector Fort, Iturbe and Rafa Mir Voice New Era for Elche CF The club unveils its 12 new signings at the Martínez Valero in front of nearly 500 fans, with Joaquín Buitrago and Pedro Schinocca present

The new Elche players during their official presentation to the fans at the Martínez Valero.

Ismael Martinez Elche Thursday, 2 October 2025, 11:42

El Martínez Valero witnessed a special evening on Wednesday with the presentation of the 12 new signings for Elche CF, in an event attended by nearly 500 fans and featuring the presence of the club's president, Joaquín Buitrago, and the general director, Pedro Schinocca.

On the pitch, Leo Petrot, Alejandro Iturbe, Álvaro Rodríguez, Martim Neto, Víctor Chust, Fede Redondo, Rafa Mir, André Da Silva, Iñaki Peña, Grady Diangana, Adrià Pedrosa, and Héctor Fort paraded, showcasing the new faces of a project that has started the season undefeated.

Adrià Pedrosa praised the strong start to the campaign, with seven matches unbeaten: "I'm one of the new ones, but you can see people have been working since last year, the core is already formed. Many players already know each other and I have to adapt a bit more, but it's not luck, we're proving it," he stated.

The defender stressed the importance of maintaining calm and working day by day: "Neither I nor anyone else is thinking about where the ceiling is. We have to take it game by game because we can still improve. The important thing is to stay together and the confidence we have now is very good."

Young Héctor Fort acknowledged that he was clear about his decision from the start: "I was clear about the decision from the first moment. Everything was sorted out and I'm very happy. The group, the staff, and the fans have pleasantly surprised me," he explained.

The defender highlighted that his arrival was due to the connection with the coaching staff and the style of play: "Both the coach and my ideas and intentions have aligned. The system suits what I'm used to and the project is promising with all the signings that have been made."

Goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe highlighted the trust he received from day one: "From the moment it was put on the table, I had no doubts about coming. It's a very good project and I'm very happy. They have exceeded my expectations," he affirmed.

He also valued the competition in the goalkeeping position: "There are three of us there and that's very good for the team. We have to keep working for opportunities to come." On the atmosphere, he emphasised: "What strikes me most is how people come every weekend and the atmosphere in the stadium."

Forward Rafa Mir is one of the standout names this league start, with three goals in seven matches: "I'm very pleased with how this start has been. It's a good line of work to continue and everything will come," he pointed out.

Regarding the team's future, he urged caution: "We shouldn't set limits. We have to keep working day by day, enjoying the process. In the end, the results come in the summer, but we're on a good path."

He also wanted to acknowledge the fans: "I knew that here the fans live football intensely and even more so in the Premier League. They should stay with us because they will be very important, especially in home games."