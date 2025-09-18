Pedro Sánchez's Debts to Alicante: Investments, Infrastructure, and Water The Prime Minister lands this Thursday at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport to present the investment plan for Spanish airports

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 07:27 Comenta Share

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is visiting the province of Alicante this Thursday to present the investment plan for Spanish airports at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. Last year, the Alicante infrastructure handled 15.8 million passengers, prompting business leaders and the Valencian Government to demand the construction of a second runway to expand operations.

Currently, the Airport Regulation Document (DORA) 2022-2026 does not include the construction of a second runway at Alicante-Elche. For now, Aena has approved the project for terminal area adaptation and the movement area (platform and taxiways) of the Alicante infrastructure to "meet future traffic demand, improve passenger service quality, and enhance operational efficiency."

Sánchez is set to present the airport planning for the coming years, an announcement that could include the second runway. This infrastructure is essential to prevent congestion at Alicante-Elche Airport, as previously warned by a Chamber of Commerce report.

The Alicante aerodrome, the largest in Europe without a rail connection, also suffers from other deficiencies. The arrival of the train to the terminals depends on the so-called Torrellano Variant, which would free up the southern coastal railway line of Alicante. This demand was initially rejected by the Government but was eventually accepted by the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, who will accompany the Prime Minister this Thursday.

Puente is also responsible for the execution of the Central Park of Alicante, a project that includes the complete undergrounding of railway tracks at the city's entrance and the construction of the new Intermodal Station. The City Council hoped to present the project before summer, but the event has been delayed despite the completion of all technical documentation.

The lack of investments in the province of Alicante is not limited to the capital and infrastructure. Regarding water, for instance, the Council of Ministers approved a 50% reduction in the Tajo-Segura transfer by increasing the ecological flow to 8.6 cubic meters per second. According to a University of Alicante report, this will result in the loss of 60 million euros and 1,500 jobs in the primary sector.

In its alternative, the Júcar-Vinalopó transfer, the repair of the San Diego reservoir is pending, the nuclear infrastructure that distributes water from Valencia. This is also a responsibility of the central government, as are the desalination plants.

Sánchez visited the largest in Europe, located in Torrevieja. This facility will double its production to 120 cubic hectometres annually. To supply it with energy, a photovoltaic plant needs to be built on agricultural land in the nearby town of San Miguel de Salinas, which residents oppose.

Investment Deficit

Alicante suffers from an investment deficit. The last General State Budget, approved in 2023, placed the province last in the country in per capita investment. This situation led to a protest campaign by business organizations.

It led nowhere. The lack of central government investments in Alicante has persisted over the past two years. The outlook is bleak given the absence of new general state accounts for 2026. In the first seven months of 2025, the central administration tendered 39.3 million euros in Alicante, representing just 0.7% of the national total (5.942 billion euros), according to Consell data.

39.3 million euros tendered in Alicante in the first seven months of 2025

Alicante is the fourth most populous province in Spain, with nearly 2 million inhabitants; it ranks in the top 5 in provincial GDP and accounts for more than 4% of the national wealth. However, it receives six times less than what it should based on its population and economic weight, according to the same sources.

"While investment grows in Spain, it is halved in Alicante in just one year," say the regional government, lamenting that "the historical grievance is intensifying."

Sánchez will visit the province a year and a half after his last public appearance. At that time, he attended Casa Mediterráneo to pay tribute to the exiles of the war and the Franco dictatorship. Previously, he was at the Torrevieja desalination plant and the MED-9 Summit with European Mediterranean leaders.