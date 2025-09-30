Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Paula Badosa during a match. Afp

Paula Badosa Steps Away from Tennis Until 2026: "I Will Keep Finding a Way to Return"

The Spanish tennis player has announced on her social media that she will take a break to recover physically and mentally.

Enrtic Gardiner

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 10:50

Paula Badosa is stepping away from tennis until 2026. The Spanish tennis player announced on her social media that she will take a break to recover physically and mentally. "I couldn't do this without the people who continue to believe in me. Their support holds me up when everything becomes heavy, and their faith gives me courage when doubt arises. There's no greater feeling than stepping onto a tennis court and seeing them there, backing me. That energy, that love. It's something for which I can never thank enough," Badosa explained in an Instagram story.

"No matter how many obstacles cross my path, I promise you this: I will keep fighting, I will keep pushing, and I will keep finding a way to return," declared the 27-year-old Spanish tennis player, who reached number 2 in the WTA rankings on April 25, 2022. "See you in 2026," noted the Spanish player, who had to withdraw in Beijing this week after being injured for three months, accumulating 37 retirements in her professional career.

Currently, Paula Badosa holds the 19th position in the WTA rankings. The Spaniard had reappeared the previous week defending the Spanish team in the Billie Jean King Cup.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information.

