Paraglider Rescued After Injury in Biscoy Mountains, Ibi
The injured individual was immobilised and evacuated on a stretcher to the Generalitat's Alfa-9 medical helicopter, which transported him to a hospital.
Alejandro Hernández
Alicante
Saturday, 20 September 2025, 13:50
On Friday, 19th September, a paraglider was injured after a fall in the Biscoy mountains, within the municipal area of Ibi. The alert was received at 18:36, immediately activating the Mountain Rescue Group of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council.
Two rescue specialists and medical personnel were dispatched to the area aboard the Alfa-1 helicopter, successfully reaching the athlete. After initial assistance and stabilisation, the injured person was immobilised and evacuated on a stretcher to the Generalitat's Alfa-9 medical helicopter, which transported him to a hospital.
The operation concluded without further incidents, although the challenging terrain necessitated the deployment of aerial resources to ensure a swift and safe evacuation.
