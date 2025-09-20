Paraglider Rescued After Injury in Biscoy Mountains, Ibi The injured individual was immobilised and evacuated on a stretcher to the Generalitat's Alfa-9 medical helicopter, which transported him to a hospital.

Rescue personnel during the operation to save the athlete.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Saturday, 20 September 2025, 13:50

On Friday, 19th September, a paraglider was injured after a fall in the Biscoy mountains, within the municipal area of Ibi. The alert was received at 18:36, immediately activating the Mountain Rescue Group of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of the Alicante Provincial Council.

Two rescue specialists and medical personnel were dispatched to the area aboard the Alfa-1 helicopter, successfully reaching the athlete. After initial assistance and stabilisation, the injured person was immobilised and evacuated on a stretcher to the Generalitat's Alfa-9 medical helicopter, which transported him to a hospital.

Ampliar Firefighters from the Consortium attend to the victim before airlifting them to a hospital. CPB

The operation concluded without further incidents, although the challenging terrain necessitated the deployment of aerial resources to ensure a swift and safe evacuation.