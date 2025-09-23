Pablo Ruz Refuses to Host Migrant Minors in Elche: 'They Are Not Children, Many Are Post-Adolescents' The Mayor of Elche Reiterates His Refusal to Bring 'Menas' to the Town

EP Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 14:35 Comenta Share

Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, has reaffirmed his opposition to the city hosting unaccompanied migrant minors, following the government's proposed transfers between autonomous communities. According to the mayor, 'they are not children' and 'in many cases, they are post-adolescents.' 'They are, in fact, young men aged 16, 17, and 18,' he added.

He expressed this sentiment on Tuesday during statements to the media in Valencia, where he attended the General Policy Debate in Les Corts. When asked about comments he made recently on COPE Elche, he stated: 'Menas are not children. Menas are guys aged 16, 17, and 18.'

The PP mayor in Elche, where he governs in coalition with Vox, insisted that his words reflect 'what the vast majority of the public knows and thinks' and that 'these are not speculations' but 'realities.' He also noted that he has already informed the Generalitat and national authorities that Elche will not host unaccompanied migrant minors.

'I have to say several things on this matter. Firstly, this is not a debate about immigration yes or no, because I believe that debate doesn't exist either. Immigration is necessary, regulated, and orderly,' he pointed out.

He also mentioned that he is the grandson of Andalusian immigrants: 'Imagine to what extent I understand that immigration is good and to what extent the grandson of immigrants can become a right-wing mayor of a city. So, in that sense, immigration is an opportunity.'

"I Will Not Move"

Ruz stated that 'what cannot happen is that this border chaos then negatively impacts municipalities,' as they are the ones 'that have to support' the reception of these individuals. Again, he insisted that his local government, formed by PP and Vox, rejects the arrival of these unaccompanied minors to the city.

'In the city, there is a widespread consensus, I say this with all certainty. It is difficult to talk about consensus, but, in Elche, this generates consensus and I will not move, and mind you, I have spent several hours on comments and assessments, but I will not move on this. There will be no menas in Elche,' he concluded.