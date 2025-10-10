Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente EN DIRECTO | Las tormentas llegan al sur de Alicante y dejan lluvias torrenciales por la costa de la Vega Baja
Red Cross volunteer during the setup of the temporary shelter in Torrevieja pavilion. CR

Over Twenty People Spend the Night in Temporary Shelter Set Up in Torrevieja Sports Centre

Red Cross to Maintain Camp Throughout Friday Night Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rain

Alejandro Hernández

Torrevieja

Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:20

Over a total of 22 individuals spent the night in the temporary shelter set up and managed by the Red Cross at the request of the Town Hall in the Torrevieja sports centre. The facility will remain open throughout Friday night, October 10th, depending on weather developments, as confirmed by the organisation.

In the city of Alicante, the NGO supports the City Council by activating basic emergency response teams for the setup and management of a temporary shelter at the municipal resource, which will open tonight on Víctor Jiménez Díaz Avenue, with an initial capacity of 50 places.

In Elche, local emergency teams continue to operate, conducting patrols in areas with a higher risk of flooding, providing information, and identifying vulnerable situations.

Meanwhile, in Guardamar del Segura and Crevillent, Red Cross teams support municipal services in providing assistance and information to high-risk groups.

Additionally, in the areas most affected by the weather alert, the humanitarian organisation has made its emergency resources available to assist those most vulnerable.

24-Hour Surveillance

From the Red Cross Autonomous Operations Centre, they coordinate the 24-hour emergency resources active due to the 'Alice' storm and continue to organise the pre-alert of new volunteer teams in case their mobilisation is required in the coming hours.

They also pay special attention to users of our Telecare services, using calls to provide advice and monitor their situation, and reinforce the intervention of our Mobile Units.

