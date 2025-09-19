Over 180 Classic Trucks Converge on Sinsheim in Historic Event

Canal Motor Friday, 19 September 2025, 14:15 Comenta Share

The Sinsheim Technology Museum, in collaboration with the Southern Germany Truck Veterans Association, will host a historic event: the Southern Germany Historic Commercial Vehicles Meeting.

During the weekend of September 20-21, 2025, over 180 restored trucks and buses, spanning from the 1920s to the 1980s, will gather to showcase the rich history of transportation.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks, as a prominent host, will present a selection of 14 vehicles from its classic collection and two of its most modern models, the fully electric eActros 600. The event promises to be a meeting point for enthusiasts, collectors, and families who can experience the passion for technology and tradition up close.

"With the diversity of historic and current commercial vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, we invite you to experience history, technology, and passion up close," stated Bernd Hufendiek, head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Classic.

This event in Sinsheim will offer an unparalleled opportunity for attendees. In addition to admiring the vast exhibition, visitors can take rides in iconic vehicles. Tradition lovers will have the chance to board classic trucks and buses like the LP 323 or the O 3500. In a fascinating contrast, attendees can also experience cutting-edge technology by riding in the eActros 600, a zero-local-emissions truck that demonstrates the future of freight transport.

Ampliar Historic Mercedes Benz Trucks F. P.

The event will feature a special area for enthusiasts known as the "Truckers' Hall," located under the museum's famous submarine, where advice on spare parts and classic vehicle restoration will be offered.

With free entry to the event area, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the meeting promises to be a celebration of engineering, craftsmanship, and dedication that have driven the evolution of commercial vehicles across generations.