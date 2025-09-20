Over 150 Historic Supercars and Hypercars to Gather at the Costa del Sol Elegance Contest

N. S. Saturday, 20 September 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

The Costa del Sol Elegance Contest, one of Spain's most exclusive automotive events, is entering a new phase under new management. The first results of this new stage will be evident in the upcoming edition, which will take place from October 2 to 4, 2025, traversing some of the most iconic locations of the Costa del Sol.

Since its inception in 2017, the Contest has gathered a curated selection of unique supercars and hypercars at each edition, with participation from national and international collectors from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Its growing prominence, thanks to activities designed to celebrate the passion for automobiles, has made it a key event within the most exclusive automotive circles.

Ampliar Costa del Sol Elegance Contest P.F.

The event's organization is responsible for evaluating each entry, aiming to maintain the highest standard of exclusivity. Participation in the Costa del Sol Elegance Contest is reserved for historic supercars, current supercars, and hypercars that stand out for their design, elegance, and engineering: true gems of incalculable value and, in many cases, ultra-limited production and unique one-off units.

The new phase of the Costa del Sol Elegance Contest is already underway, and the organization is finalizing preparations for this year's edition. Centered in Marbella, on October 2, over 150 exclusive vehicles will gather at Magna Golf, the venue for the first of the three days, where participants will enjoy an unparalleled evening of automotive excellence, with privileged views of the sea and the Marbella mountains.

Ampliar Costa del Sol Elegance Contest P.F.

On the second and third days, owners will drive their automotive jewels along some of the region's most spectacular roads, with visits to the capital, Málaga, and iconic spots like Mijas, as well as enjoying a private track day at the Ascari Circuit and exclusive experiences in Marbella.

The highlight of the program will be the Elegance Contest, divided into two sections: one for historic vehicles and supercars, and another reserved for hypercars. An internationally renowned jury, with experience in the world's most recognized contests, will evaluate each model based on its design, performance, history, engineering, and uniqueness, to declare the winners in up to eight categories.

Ampliar Costa del Sol Elegance Contest P.F.

On the final night, the event will culminate with a Gala Dinner, where awards will be presented in the hypercar contest and a fundraising event will be held to support charitable organizations in the Costa del Sol, aiding those most in need. All activities will be conducted in a strictly private and exclusive format, accessible only by invitation.