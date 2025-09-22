Outrage Among Elche Fans After Being Fined During Elche-Oviedo Match

Ismael Martinez Elche Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:34 Comenta Share

During the match between Elche CF and Real Oviedo at the Martínez Valero stadium, there was more than just football; a significant discontent arose among a section of the Elche supporters. Dozens of cars were fined for improper parking around the stadium, leading to outrage among many fans who returned from the game to find tickets on their windshields. The specific area affected was the vacant lot located between Altet and Francisco Soler streets, near the Multiaventura.

The Elche Local Police had warned in the days leading up to the match about the importance of adhering to traffic and parking regulations in the Martínez Valero area. Through their official channels, the police reminded that over the last two matches, more than a hundred fines had been issued for 'serious' violations that endangered road safety and caused inconvenience to local residents.

In their statement, the police advised attending the stadium on foot or using public transport, and if travelling by car, to be informed about the available access routes and parking areas to avoid fines. They also reiterated that the special traffic arrangement aims to ensure both the safety of attendees and harmony with residents of neighbouring districts.

Despite these warnings, many fans were unaware and chose to park their vehicles in this lot near the stadium, resulting in a large number of fines. According to police sources, this situation will continue as long as basic parking rules are not followed during high-attendance events.