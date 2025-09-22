Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Location of the site where the incidents occurred. X: @Vicenchaciki

Outrage Among Elche Fans After Being Fined During Elche-Oviedo Match

Vehicles Were Parked Around the Martinez Valero Stadium

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:34

During the match between Elche CF and Real Oviedo at the Martínez Valero stadium, there was more than just football; a significant discontent arose among a section of the Elche supporters. Dozens of cars were fined for improper parking around the stadium, leading to outrage among many fans who returned from the game to find tickets on their windshields. The specific area affected was the vacant lot located between Altet and Francisco Soler streets, near the Multiaventura.

The Elche Local Police had warned in the days leading up to the match about the importance of adhering to traffic and parking regulations in the Martínez Valero area. Through their official channels, the police reminded that over the last two matches, more than a hundred fines had been issued for 'serious' violations that endangered road safety and caused inconvenience to local residents.

In their statement, the police advised attending the stadium on foot or using public transport, and if travelling by car, to be informed about the available access routes and parking areas to avoid fines. They also reiterated that the special traffic arrangement aims to ensure both the safety of attendees and harmony with residents of neighbouring districts.

Despite these warnings, many fans were unaware and chose to park their vehicles in this lot near the stadium, resulting in a large number of fines. According to police sources, this situation will continue as long as basic parking rules are not followed during high-attendance events.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fallece un hombre que viajaba con dos menores en un accidente múltiple en Benissa
  2. 2 El secreto de la puerta azul más famosa de España: un yerno carpintero, unas maderas y capas de pintura
  3. 3 Semana trágica en las carreteras de Alicante: muere un tercer motorista en el barrio de Carolinas
  4. 4 Viajar gratis en el Tram de Alicante: descubre cuándo podrás moverte sin pagar
  5. 5 Un terremoto de 2,1 de magnitud sacude la costa sureste de Santa Pola: «Ha temblado todo»
  6. 6 La Aemet avisa de chubascos en Alicante mientras la alerta amarilla roza el norte de la provincia
  7. 7 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  8. 8 Retuerta pone a Torrecilla al límite en el Hércules CF con tres derrotas en cuatro partidos (2-1)
  9. 9 Piden eliminar el carril bici de la Explanada de Alicante por «poner en riesgo» a peatones y turistas: «Estáis en peligro»
  10. 10 La Aemet volverá a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante por lluvias y tormentas a partir de la medianoche

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Outrage Among Elche Fans After Being Fined During Elche-Oviedo Match

Outrage Among Elche Fans After Being Fined During Elche-Oviedo Match