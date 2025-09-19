Opposition Criticises Municipal Management of Housing and IBI in Alicante The PSOE denounces cuts and demands more budget to address the housing emergency, while Esquerra Unida criticises the government's rejection of their amendments

The Alicante City Council held a new Finance Committee meeting this Friday, which ended amidst criticism from the opposition. The socialist municipal group denounces "the intention to cut the investment budget by 34%" for the coming year.

Socialist councillor Silvia Castell criticises that the investment estimate for 2026 "includes cuts in projects announced with great fanfare since the beginning of the legislature, such as the 34 homes on Ceuta Street, which are left without funding."

In this regard, the PSOE demands that the mayor rectify and provide the Alicante Housing Board with more resources, warning that the city "is experiencing a real housing emergency while the PP is cutting instead of offering solutions."

The municipal group Esquerra Unida has labelled the newly announced Nueva Albufereta neighbourhood in Alicante as "speculation." "What is being projected are 1,500 luxury homes on the front line, shielding the Albufereta for the wealthiest pockets and excluding the majority of Alicante's society. Meanwhile, in distant developments like Lomas de Garbinet or Parque Central, 40% of the homes are required to be protected. The message is clear: on the coast, away with the working people," denounced their spokesperson, Manolo Copé. According to the coalition, "the agreement does not include official protection housing in the private action: the only around 100 VPO planned depend on the City Council's willingness to use its reserve, not on an obligation to the developer." They also emphasise that "this sector of the Albufereta was officially declared flood-prone and remains on the map with geomorphological risk, making this urban operation a potentially dangerous project. Despite some subsequent studies attempting to qualify the extent of the risk, the objective fact is that it is a sensitive area that should never be used to build thousands of luxury homes."

According to the main opposition group, the Municipal Housing Board's accounts for 2026 include "only 630,882 euros in the investment chapter, compared to 956,602 euros the previous year," and in their budget proposal, which "will be addressed next week, the cut is evident."

The overall budget of the Municipal Housing Board for 2026 "amounts to 4,124,759 euros, representing a 26.7% cut over the last two years." Additionally, the PSOE emphasises that a "symbolic allocation of 1 euro is provided to complete the works of the Centro 14, when the building, according to the government team, is already completed and ready for inauguration."

Rejection of IBI Amendments

After the Finance Committee, the EU and socialist municipal groups criticised the rejection by PP and Vox of their amendments to the Property Tax Ordinance (IBI), lamenting "the loss of an opportunity to use taxation as a tool for redistribution and support for those most in need," stated Copé.

In the case of Esquerra Unida, 19 amendments were submitted, which "aimed to eliminate the linear reduction proposed by the PP and introduce criteria of fiscal justice," among them: "the IBI bonus for those who allocate housing to affordable rent, the surcharge on large owners with empty flats, incentives for self-consumption energy installations, and the creation of a municipal fund for social housing and energy efficiency."

For its part, the PSOE's amendments sought to introduce bonuses in the payment of IBI for VPO homes. The proposal contemplated extending the current 50% bonus from three to five years for all families accessing public promotion housing. "As of today, the fourth and fifth years only have a 25% bonus. Additionally, for young people up to 35 years old, it was proposed to extend the 50% bonus up to 10 years, something that has not been accepted by Barcala and his far-right partners."