Opposition Criticises Government's Inaction and Outsourcing of Public Services

EU-Podem spokesperson Manolo Copé was the first to speak on behalf of the opposition, focusing his speech on what he perceives as "a government lacking transparency, rights, and social direction." Copé addressed issues such as strained housing, the environment, mobility, cleanliness, and the imbalance between neighbourhoods. In his rebuttal, he called for more citizen participation, control over contracts, improvements in social services, and greater sustainability. He urged dialogue and consensus to achieve "a fairer and more participatory Alicante," extending a hand to the government team.

Meanwhile, Compromís spokesperson Rafa Mas denounced "the great scam that the people of Alicante need to know about." "Public money is being used to generate business for contractors, with everything outsourced," he stated. Mas called for the renewal of tourist apartment licenses, the implementation of an eco-tax to help fund the Hogueras festival, reinforcement of neighbourhood policing, and greater control over concessionary companies, with penalties for non-compliance and even the recovery of some services through mixed formulas.

Vox spokesperson Carmen Robledillo focused her intervention on three areas she considers priorities: families, cleanliness, and security. The councillor advocated for the fulfilment of budgetary agreements made with the PP, such as the creation of a maternity office or the reform of the Juan XXIII police station, warning the mayor that "Vox's support is not guaranteed for the new accounts." "We are not indispensable, but if they want to negotiate with us, they must respect the 22,000 people in Alicante who voted for Vox. We will not listen to more excuses," she declared.

Finally, Socialist spokesperson Ana Barceló criticised the lack of policies and management by the local government, asserting that "the city faces serious deficiencies" in housing, cleanliness, and public services. Barceló reproached Barcala for "blaming Pedro Sánchez when they don't know what to do," and reminded that "the Spanish Government has contributed 39 million euros to Alicante in recent years." She lamented that "many projects remain in the drawers of the Town Hall" and defended that some of the actions executed stem from the previous Botànic regional government.

PP spokesperson Mari Carmen de España concluded the debate by defending the government's management and accusing the opposition of blocking projects. "Despite the attacks from the left, this government team will continue working for a better city," she assured. De España highlighted the educational advances promoted by the Mazón Council, such as the construction of La Almadraba, El Somni, and La Cañada schools, or the free education for children aged 0 to 3 years. "They will never execute because they will never govern," she retorted to the opposition.