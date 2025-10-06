Open Day at Marq on the 9th of October The Cova de l'Or in Beniarrés will open this weekend, following improvement works, and can be visited exceptionally on Thursday

Monday, 6 October 2025

The Archaeological Museum of Alicante (Marq) will host two open days for the public to commemorate the Day of the Valencian Community and Hispanic Day. On October 9th at 11:30 am, a guided tour in Valencian is scheduled in the Medieval Age room, followed by storytelling and workshops. Both activities will also be available in sign language. Additionally, on Sunday, October 12th at 12 pm, a theatrical tour will take place.

During these two days, visitors can also enjoy guided tours of the permanent exhibition rooms, with a maximum capacity of 30 people per session, requiring prior registration at the Marq Ticket Office. There will also be organized visits to explore the museum's permanent chronological-cultural rooms in detail, highlighting aspects that might be overlooked during a regular visit. The schedule for these guided tours will be at 10:30 am in the Prehistory Room; 11:30 am in the Iberian Room; and 12:30 pm in the Roman Room.

New this year, the museum's activity program includes special access to the Cova de l'Or in Beniarrés on October 9th, following the completion of improvement works carried out this summer within the site. After the summer break, this site museum and its Interpretation Centre will be open to visitors, by reservation, on weekends from October 11-12 until December 13-14, 2025.

Access to both the Interpretation Centre and the Cova de l'Or site is limited to guided tours, which must be booked in advance and are subject to a maximum capacity of 15 people per session. These tours are promoted by the CV MARQ Foundation, following an agreement with the Beniarrés Town Council, aiming to preserve the archaeological site's heritage and historical value as a Site Museum. Free visits are not permitted.