Only One in Three Catalonia Residents Uses Catalan as Their Main Language

Spanish is the Most Commonly Used Language Among Catalans

Cristian Reino

Barcelona

Thursday, 27 November 2025, 15:05

Comenta

Catalan is losing ground in Catalonia. Twenty years ago, 46% of the population used the language of Pompeu Fabra as their main language. By 2023, this percentage had fallen to 32%, approximately one in three citizens. In absolute terms, in 2003, the number of Catalan speakers was 2.5 million people over the age of fifteen, whereas in 2023, the figure dropped to 2.2 million, according to data released this Thursday by Idescat, the statistical institute of the Generalitat.

Spanish, on the other hand, is the predominant and most widely used language in Catalonia. It is the main language for 46% of Catalans. Twenty years ago, the percentage was 47%. What has changed over these two decades in Catalonia is the arrival of people from other countries. In 2023, the population over the age of 15 amounted to 6.7 million people, compared to 5.6 million in 2003. The use of Catalan varies significantly depending on the region. For instance, in central Catalonia or the Ebro regions of Tarragona, Catalan is the main language for more than 60% of the population. In contrast, in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, the percentage drops to 24%. Knowledge of Catalan reaches 93% of the population.

