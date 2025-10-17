Oktoberfest, barbecue and lunches in the weekend agenda of Alicante's Hogueras The commissions take to the streets to fill their districts with a festive atmosphere

The agenda for Alicante's Hogueras is packed this weekend. Following the first proclamation and beauty queens at Sèneca-Autobusos, the commissions will take to the streets of their districts to host various themed parties and popular lunches.

This Saturday, 18th October, three commissions will set up tables and speakers in their racós to create three distinct atmospheres across the city.

One of the planned events for this day is a night barbecue on Escritor Dámaso Alonso street, organised by the district commission. The grills will be lit at 8 p.m. to fill stomachs and celebrate an evening of camaraderie among foguerers and neighbours.

In a few neighbourhoods, a Mexican party will be held. Catrinas will fill Doctor Buades street with this themed day organised by the Carolinas Altas de Alicante bonfire. The fun will start at 8 p.m. and last all night.

Additionally, another event on Saturday is the celebration of the Oktoberfest at the Alacant Golf bonfire. The commission will transform the Florista Inmaculada Pérez Gálvez park at San Juan beach into the city of Munich to commemorate the beer festival from 8 p.m. onwards.

Lunches at Alicante's Hogueras

The agenda for Alicante's Hogueras will continue this Sunday with the celebration of three popular lunches in different areas of the city.

The first will start at 11 a.m. at the Passeig de Gómiz bonfire, in front of Postiguet beach. Half an hour later, another will take place at Santísima Faz square, behind Alicante's Town Hall, organised by the Monjas-Santa Faz commission.

At noon, the Nou Babel bonfire will fill Mexico street in Alicante, next to the NH hotel, with music, fun, and food.