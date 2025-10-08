Is October 9th Useful?

Antonio Manresa Alicante Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 12:38 Comenta Share

This question has a purpose: firstly, to provoke, and secondly, to reflect a bit on the idea of the holiday, October 9th. It is clear that only those who pause to analyze and believe that there is intelligent life beyond their ideas will understand that it is constructive criticism. Those entrenched in dogma will find it hard to swallow, to put it bluntly. I will elaborate in a few paragraphs what I think of this important day, considering where we come from and where we intend to go.

The history of this city and province is shaped by conquests of various cultures that have left their mark on our current culture. In Alicante, the Greeks called the enclave Akra Leuka; the Romans, Lucentum; the Muslims, Al-Akant, until the city was taken by the Infante Alfonso of Castile on December 4, 1428, Saint Barbara's Day, an important date in the city. Although there is much discrepancy about the moment the Infante Alfonso took the city, the only clear fact is the capture of the then Muslim enclave, which became Christian with the conquest and has remained so to this day.

Alfonso X was an important jurist, a lover of culture, arts, science, and law, hence his nickname 'The Wise'. He was able to promote significant legal works such as 'Las Siete Partidas', 'El Espéculo', 'El Setenario', and the Fuero Real.

Ten years earlier, on October 9th, James I took the city of Valencia (then called Balansiya), which belonged to the taifa of the same name. While James I had a more expansive mission based on the Crown of Aragon, Alfonso of Castile, later Alfonso X the Wise, had the mission of seeking a maritime outlet for Castile. Cartagena was his first coastal settlement. James I was a conqueror, dedicated to expanding his territory even beyond the sea and consolidating it, practiced diplomacy, and reached agreements and treaties with Castile and Monteagudo. He promoted the drafting of the fueros and the customs of Catalonia, legal bases to unify and regulate the territories.

An important fact: James I and Alfonso X the Wise were father-in-law and son-in-law. Alfonso was married to James I's daughter, Violante. Therefore, the respect and agreements and treaties agreed with Castile had, let's say, an added value. As we deduce, each of them had a defined and differentiated personality. We can deduce how each of them acted in their conquests, especially in the two that most influence us, Valencia and Alicante.

James I took Valencia, created the autonomous kingdom (the city) of the Crown of Aragon but within the Crown, created the Fueros to give entity to the new kingdom, repopulated with Catalans. The Muslims who lived there were gradually expelled or, if they stayed maintaining their faith, had to accept different conditions from the rest of the population. Alfonso of Castile took Alicante because he sought that new maritime outlet, he looked south, the idea was to conquer the southern Mediterranean.

Alfonso X the Wise maintained the conquest but did not exert his influence in the city of Alicante until 1252, did not expel the Muslims, repopulated the city with Castilians, the Muslims continued to live from craftsmanship, which was the main source of income for its inhabitants at that time. It is true that the settlers belonged to the kingdom of Castile and, according to historians and specialists, the newcomers had a certain preference over the natives, but no native was expelled. He endowed the city with the Fueros he granted to Cartagena, a coastal settlement, which made the city gain relevance. We see two personalities with common points but with very different attitudes.

All these antecedents have to do with the original idea of this article. Valencia was governed by an active king, a conqueror, with a concrete idea and a mission to fulfill without concessions to introspection, it is true that it was a Crown with overseas territories and that imprints the character to maintain the territory and the conquered. Alfonso X the Wise was more reflective, all his conquered territories or a large part of them gave him headaches, as I said he was an important jurist who sought through legal work to provide response and equality to all territories under his reign.

What I am saying is that the characters, the idea of building a Community will only be possible if the particularity of Alicante is respected, a province with one soul but with two complementary cultures. Questioning or trying to annul either is to mutilate the province. Here I emphasize that our character is the sum of both visions of these two kings; that the province would not have that personality if these two kings and their family ties had not existed. But James I influenced Valencia and surely his son-in-law. Alfonso X the Wise left his mark on the city and it was James II in 1308 who united us when Alicante became part of the Kingdom of Valencia.

Alicante deserves to be recognized for its plural condition without impositions. It deserves to be respected because it adds and does not subtract, for its open nature and its geography. Celebrating October 9th is fine, we are a Community, but respecting the idiosyncrasy of the province is important. Reading 'Tirant Lo Blanc' is fine. Holding a concert with the Municipal Symphonic Band is a pleasure (we have a spectacular BSM), showcasing Alicante folklore with the dansà is fine. All that display for the commemoration is fine, but I believe the Generalitat Valenciana has a lot of work to do to "fer Comunitat". Alicante should have an important role in this autonomy, which in turn should be reflected at the national level. Some of us feel that we are here for the sum of data, but not for the sum of wills and that is where the work lies. I believe we need to feel good in the skin of the autonomy and for that, there is a need to respect, not impose, and work for the province from the sum, not with subtractions.

P.S: Allow me an aside, it amuses me greatly when I hear Compromís politicians fill their mouths with James I, we already know his nature, and then say they are republicans.