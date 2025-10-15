La Nucía Wins María Moliner Award for Promoting Reading The Ministry of Culture recognises the 'Learn to Read. Read to Learn' programme, highlighting its innovation and social impact in the municipality

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 16:35

La Nucía Town Hall has been awarded one of the María Moliner Awards 2025, granted by the Ministry of Culture through the Directorate General of Books, Comics, and Reading, for its reading promotion project 'Learn to Read. Read to Learn'. This national recognition comes with a prize of 2,777.77 euros, which the council will fully allocate to expanding the bibliographic collections of the municipal libraries.

The award is part of a call for which more than 600 municipalities across Spain have applied, rewarding the most outstanding initiatives in promoting reading, library dynamisation, and social integration. It is the first time La Nucía has received this prestigious award, marking a significant cultural milestone for the municipality.

The María Moliner Award distinguishes projects that promote reading as a tool for social cohesion, learning, and inclusion, also valuing the use of new technologies and efficiency in library management.

In the case of La Nucía, the awarded project has been the result of a cross-sectional effort by the Miquel Guardiola Municipal Library along with the departments of Culture, Education, Social Welfare, Equality, Youth, Senior Citizens, Tourism, and the University Headquarters, involving the entire local community in a participatory and educational process that brings reading closer to all audiences.

Among the programme's most notable activities are the 'Coffee and Books' series, intergenerational storytelling, feminist reading clubs, writing workshops, book presentations, and theatre performances, as well as school visits to the Municipal Library.

Additionally, the project has promoted actions to bring local cultural and bibliographic heritage closer, fostering reading as an instrument of coexistence, inclusion, and community learning.

La Nucía Town Hall has emphasised that this award is the result of the joint effort of the various municipal areas and the commitment of the library staff, who have managed to consolidate an innovative work model around books, education, and culture.

With this recognition, La Nucía positions itself among the Spanish municipalities most committed to promoting reading, consolidating the work carried out by the Miquel Guardiola Municipal Library, the Caravana Municipal Reading Agency, the Auditori i Centre Cultural de La Nucía, and the educational and social centres of the municipality.

The María Moliner Award 2025 thus reinforces La Nucía's image as a cultural reference in the Valencian Community, capable of uniting creativity, citizen participation, and education through books.