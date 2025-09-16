La Nucía receives twelve townhouses for young people thanks to an urban planning agreement The Town Hall acquires public housing in La Colina, marking the first step in an ambitious plan for 200 social housing units

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 17:50

The Town Hall of La Nucía has added twelve townhouses to its assets thanks to an urban planning agreement signed with the developer Promontoria Coliseum Real Estate S.L.U. These homes, located on Carrer Serra Grossa in the La Colina development, "will be aimed at facilitating young residents' access to their first home," explained the mayor, Bernabé Cano.

The handover ceremony was formalised before a notary with the signatures of Bernabé Cano and Clara Arcas, the promotions manager of the construction company. Subsequently, both visited the homes accompanied by the Councillor for Citizen Participation, Pepe Cano.

The mayor highlighted that these are the first twelve Public Protection Homes (PPH) to become part of La Nucía's municipal land assets. "With this agreement, we achieve great urban planning management for the benefit of the citizens, especially the young. This is the first step of a plan that will define this term," stated Cano.

Homes with pool and bay views

The twelve townhouses have a combined appraisal value close to two million euros. Each home features between two and three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a surface area ranging from 90 to 125 square metres.

Additionally, they have a private garden, underground parking space with storage, and access to a communal pool. The La Colina development also offers privileged views of the Altea, Benidorm, and Calpe bay.

Project of 200 protected homes

The council is already working on a more ambitious plan. In the next two years, the Town Hall plans to initiate the construction of 200 Official Protection Homes (OPH), aiming to expand housing access options in the municipality.

The mayor emphasised that this policy addresses one of his administration's priorities: "To respond to the housing needs of young people and facilitate their ability to become independent in their own town."