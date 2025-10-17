Novelda prepares to relive the 20th century with the IX Modernist Edition From October 24 to 26, the city will offer historical reenactments, parades, workshops, and an atmosphere inspired by modernism

The mayor of Novelda, Fran Martínez, alongside the official poster of the IX Modernist Edition of Novelda.

Ismael Martinez Elche Friday, 17 October 2025, 14:50

Novelda will once again transform into a modernist landmark with the celebration of the IX Modernist Edition, taking place from October 24 to 26. The city will immerse itself in the early 20th century with an extensive program of activities including historical reenactments, guided tours, lectures, exhibitions, children's workshops, parades, and themed markets.

The mayor of Novelda, Fran Martínez, has presented the official event poster, a modernist-style composition created by the Eurográfic design team, featuring a central photograph of a period-dressed woman taken by Paco Martínez, president of the Novelda Photographic Association.

Martínez highlighted that this event "has become one of the most important in the cultural and tourist calendar of the province," and expressed gratitude for "the involvement of the Novelda community, its businesses, and entities, which each year come together for an event that places Novelda on the tourist attraction map."

During the three-day event, the old town and iconic buildings of the municipality (such as the Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena and the Modernist House Museum) will host performances and activities. This year, the Casa Gómez Tortosa will remain closed to the public due to its conversion into a modernism museum.

The program will kick off on Friday night with a gala dinner at the Novelda Casino, combining dance and music. Saturday will feature the inauguration speech from the Town Hall balconies, followed by the opening of the artisan market and a recreation of a 1900s-style irrigation water auction. Highlights include a hospital for the needy, a café with an attempted attack, the traditional Mona Day, and a period funeral.

On Saturday afternoon, the spotlight will be on the modernist-themed parade, featuring the Cultural Association of Modernists of Novelda, along with the Cartagena de Levante and Carcaixent groups, as well as a masked ball at the House Museum. The weekend will conclude with guided tours of the Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena, the Castle of La Mola, the Verdú Saffron-Spain factory, and the Modernist House Museum.