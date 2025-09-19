Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Operation against the illegal market in the Northern Zone. AA

Northern Alicante Stands Against Illegal Market, Demands Daily Police Presence

The unauthorised market will be addressed in the municipal plenary following recent raids

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 19 September 2025, 17:56

El mercadillo ilegal de la Zona Norte de Alicante llegará al próximo Pleno del Ayuntamiento, previsto para la próxima semana. La polémica actividad, que lleva años instalada en calles del barrio, será objeto de debate político tras las últimas denuncias y actuaciones policiales.

Los últimos operativos conjuntos entre la Policía Nacional y la Local de Alicante han desembocado en 52 actas de sanción por la venta ambulante ilegal en la calle Cuarzo del barrio Colonia Requena, además de lograr recuperar cinco teléfonos y una tablet.

This raid, which took place on Tuesday night, also resulted in the arrest of a person for alleged disobedience and receiving stolen goods at this unauthorised market space.

Numerous traffic violation reports have been filed, and the National Police have issued two drug-related reports and four for disobedience, in addition to checking 42 vehicles, some of which were immobilised by the Local Police due to allegedly irregular origins.

In response to this situation, the Vox municipal group has announced that it will question in the plenary "if they plan to act consistently to permanently eradicate this market, which is a hub of unsanitary conditions and crime," stated councillor Juan Utrera.

According to the councillor, sporadic interventions are not enough to stop a practice that continues to repeat itself. "There must be daily police control and the problem must be eradicated at its root," as this market "is a hub of crime."

Imagen - "There must be daily police control and the problem must be eradicated at its root"

"There must be daily police control and the problem must be eradicated at its root"

Juan Utrera

Vox Councillor in Alicante City Council

The police operations reveal what "we all knew, that goods of dubious origin were being sold," and therefore they will demand in the Plenary that the surveillance of this illegal market in Alicante's Northern Zone "should not remain a sporadic action."

