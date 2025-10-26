Norris Stakes His Claim with a Pole Worth Gold The Briton will start first this Sunday, ahead of the Ferraris, with Verstappen fifth and Piastri, struggling, in seventh. Alonso, fourteenth, and Sainz, twelfth.

David Sánchez de Castro Sunday, 26 October 2025, 00:25 Comenta Share

On Saturday, Lando Norris did exactly what was required in the Mexican GP qualifying, reinforcing McLaren's likely favoritism. The Briton not only secured pole position but will also start ahead of the two Ferraris, his main rivals. With Max Verstappen starting fifth and Oscar Piastri seventh, Norris must maintain his form to remain a title contender.

As for the Spaniards, Fernando Alonso failed to make it to Q3 and will start from a less than ideal fourteenth position. Carlos Sainz, who did qualify in the top ten, will start twelfth due to a five-place penalty carried over from Austin.

Q1: Surprises and Shocks from the Start

The challenge of finding the optimal grip point led several drivers to test the run-off areas at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Max Verstappen was among those who nearly paid the price for a lapse in concentration, narrowly avoiding an accident with a skilful drift.

Improving track conditions made the final minutes of Q1 both frantic and surprising. Isack Hadjar set the fastest time, with Lewis Hamilton just three-thousandths of a second slower. Both Spaniards advanced to Q2, although Fernando Alonso struggled more than expected to make it through. Sainz had an easier time, overcoming the first hurdle of a qualifying session in which he already faces a five-place penalty.

The eliminated drivers were Bortoleto, Albon —a disaster for Sainz's teammate in this GP so far—, Gasly, Stroll —with Alonso continuing his streak of 32 consecutive qualifying victories over him— and Franco Colapinto, who went airborne after hitting a kerb. The Argentine, yet to be renewed by Alpine, continues to offer little beyond sponsorship reasons to stay.

Q2: Alonso Out

The second session confirmed that this circuit poses significant challenges for all, but even more so for Oscar Piastri. The World Championship leader, who will remain so after Sunday regardless of the race outcome, struggled more than expected to reach Q3, where he should be competing for the best time. The Australian is not performing well at this crucial stage of the championship, a time when he should be proving his championship credentials.

Unlike Norris or Verstappen, Piastri only secured a Q3 spot on his final attempt.

Those who didn't make it included Tsunoda, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Alonso, and Lawson. For Alonso, it's clear that the Aston Martin is not performing well in Mexico, where the altitude and the inherent issues of the AMR25 have taken their toll.

Q2: Norris Makes a Statement

The battle for pole began with Leclerc showing the strongest pace. In the first attempt, the Monegasque, who had already demonstrated his strength in Austin, was nearly two-tenths faster than Norris, the main contender this weekend if he performs on Sunday. Norris delivered when it mattered, as evidenced by his pole position and the manner in which he achieved it.

In the second and final attempt at a fast lap, Norris outpaced Leclerc by more than two-tenths and slightly more than Lewis Hamilton, marking his best qualifying since joining Ferrari. More significantly, he was over four-tenths ahead of Verstappen, who was not at his usual level. The Dutchman, having had nearly perfect weekends recently, cannot be ruled out, but fifth place is not too disappointing. Especially since Piastri fared worse, starting seventh. Carlos Sainz, hampered by the penalty, will start twelfth in pursuit of points.