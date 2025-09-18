Nissan reinvents the Micra to conquer the streets

José Ramón Alonso Trigueros Thursday, 18 September 2025, 12:51 Comenta Share

The Nissan Micra, a model with over 40 years of history and six million units sold worldwide, returns in its sixth generation as a fully electric vehicle designed specifically for the European market.

To achieve this, it leverages the alliance between the Japanese brand and Renault to use the AmpR Small platform and the engines of the award-winning R5, upon which this urban vehicle, in the B-segment—the fastest growing in sales—has been built. However, the brand assures that it does not share a single body panel with other cars using the same platform.

It arrives with two battery options (40 kWh and 52 kWh) and power outputs of 90 kW (122 hp) and 110 kW (150 hp). This translates to a range of 408 km (WLTP) for the 52 kWh batteries. Additionally, it features a fast-charging option (100 kW / 80 kW in 40 kWh), allowing it to go from 15% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

As a city car, its dimensions are compact, with nearly 4 meters in length and a wheelbase of 2.54 m, allowing it to tackle tight urban corners with precision while providing excellent dynamic performance on the road and an optimal combination of agility and stability, as we experienced on the roads near Rotterdam.

In an urban car, the boot is not the most important, but in the case of the Micra, it offers a generous capacity of 326 litres (expandable to 1106 litres with the rear seats folded). The rear seats are somewhat tight, but sufficient for a medium-sized person to travel comfortably.

The exterior design is very vertical. All trims (Acenta, N-Conecta, and Tekna) come with 18-inch wheels, with three different options depending on the version: "Active" wheel covers, or the "Iconic" and "Sport" alloy wheel designs. This large wheel size, combined with the dark trim of the wheel arches, projects a powerful image of the model.

The front headlights catch the eye, welcoming the driver by slightly protruding from the clean and sloping surface from the license plate to the bonnet. When unlocking the car, the lights perform a brief "welcome wink" choreography where the front lights flash from left to right and then from right to left. At the rear, the taillights are defined by a simple yet ornate LED light design, with circular lighting elements.

New Nissan Micra

From the corner of the headlight, where its lens rounds from the front to the side surface, the new MICRA's waistline is defined by what its designers call the "ice cream ball." It is a groove that has been impressed on the surface from the front to the rear of the passenger's rear door. It measures about 1 cm wide and resembles the shape a ball would have if dragged across the surface of an untouched ice cream.

The interior is sober, with configurable 10.1-inch screens and ambient lighting with 48 colours. It offers four different driving modes that are selected from the steering wheel. The default driving mode is "comfort," which offers the best balance between response, efficiency, and ease of driving. In "sport" mode, all power and torque are available, while throttle response becomes more immediate and steering effort increases to provide more feedback through the wheel. In "Eco" mode, throttle response is softened and steering effort is reduced, promoting a more comfortable driving style while optimising efficiency. Finally, "Perso" mode allows the driver to configure the various parameters according to their preferences.

Ampliar Technical sheet Engines: Electric 90 kW (122 hp) and 110 kW (150 hp) Dimensions (length/width/height, in meters): 3.974 / 1.83 / 1.499 Boot: 326 litres Consumption: 14.2 kWh/100 km Range: up to 408 km Maximum speed: 150 km/h Acceleration: 8 seconds Prices: from 29,100 euros (17,550 with aids and discounts) for the Acenta version, up to 37,150 euros (25,600) for the Tekna, and 31,200 (19,650) for the N-Conecta.

It is equipped with Google integrated as part of the NissanConnect infotainment system and, therefore, includes Google Maps as standard. Google Maps also plays a key role in the integrated route planning of the new Micra: It allows drivers to set the destination and, if it is beyond the available range at the time of programming, proposes charging stations en route, taking into account the state of charge, average energy consumption, and temperature. It even preconditions the battery for optimal charging speed.

Nissan offers its customers a vehicle warranty and assistance of up to 10 years (Nissan+ Plan) and the battery is covered as standard for 8 years or 160,000 kilometres.

The arrival of the Micra marks the next milestone in Nissan's product offensive in Europe, where the company will introduce four new fully electric models by 2027 as part of its push towards electrification. These include the new Micra, followed by the Nissan LEAF, the Nissan JUKE, and an A-segment model, as well as the third-generation enhanced Nissan e-Power technology, which will be implemented in the Nissan Qashqai.