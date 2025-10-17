The New Nissan Leaf: A Bold Step Towards the Future

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 17 October 2025, 10:06 Comenta Share

Nissan is facing significant challenges. The Japanese company is in a delicate global sales situation, having delivered 1.6 million vehicles in the first half of the year, a 7.4% decrease compared to 2024. It needs to update its range to remain relevant in a fiercely competitive electric vehicle market.

The manufacturer was a pioneer in bringing zero-emission models to the mainstream market in 2011. Since then, they have sold over 700,000 Leaf units, with 290,000 going to the European market. From today's perspective, the first Leaf had modest features, with a 24 kWh battery offering a range of 120 kilometers, later updated to reach 150 kilometers, and a friendly yet futuristic design.

Now, the third generation of the Leaf retains this avant-garde spirit but features much sharper lines and some aesthetic details reminiscent of the brand's classic models, such as the 1970 Fairlady Z, with its coupe-style rear and a vertically sloping back, known as 'coda tronca'.

The main difference is that the Leaf is now a 4.35-meter-long coupe SUV, moving away from the compact electric cars that preceded it. It is better sized for the high-volume segment it aims to compete in and is equipped to face its rivals and secure a much-needed market share.

Mechanically, the Leaf comes with two different battery capacities. The basic version, priced around 37,000 euros without discounts, has a 52 kWh battery providing a certified range of 445 kilometers. The more powerful version features a 75 kWh battery, allowing it to travel 622 kilometers on a single charge.

Ampliar The rear features elements from classic Nissan models, like the Fairlady Z Nissan

At the presentation, on the cold and flat Danish roads, the vehicle's range – the version with the larger capacity – was 490 kilometers on the counter with a 93% charge. It supports a charging power of 150 kW, theoretically allowing it to recover 420 kilometers in just 30 minutes.

The engine power also varies slightly between the two versions. While the entry-level version delivers 130 kW (174 hp) and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, the higher capacity version develops 150 kW (218 hp) and reduces the acceleration time by one second, despite its nearly two-ton weight.

When driving, this power is adequate for the car to feel agile and maneuverable, but the Leaf has never been a sports car and does not aim to be one now. What it does retain is its E-Pedal, Nissan's contribution to the electric era: a system that allows driving solely with the accelerator and the electric regeneration of the brakes.

It is the most efficient way to drive and maximizes range, but if one prefers to use the brake pedal, there are three levels of regeneration ranging from coasting to approaching the E-Pedal, but without coming to a complete stop.

Ampliar The interior of the Leaf features recyclable materials that reduce manufacturing costs Nissan

Inside, the Leaf features hard plastic and fabric surfaces, recyclable materials that are cheap to produce and more pleasing to the eye than to the touch. The seats are made of synthetic leather, aligning with this philosophy of materials and circular economy.

What stands out is the Bose sound system – only available in the highest trim package – and the multimedia navigator with integrated Google, a result of the collaboration between Nissan and Renault, and one of the most intuitive to use on the market.

The new Leaf is manufactured at the English plant in Sunderland, where they are also supplied with Envision AESC batteries. It will arrive in the Spanish market at the beginning of 2026.