Rain in Torrevieja. MeteOrihuela/Alejandro Baraza

Night-time Rains Surprise Vega Baja with Up to 60 Litres per Square Metre

San Miguel de Salinas Records the Highest Rainfall While Torrevieja Experiences Significant Accumulations

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Monday, 6 October 2025, 12:56

Monday marks the beginning of a turbulent week in terms of weather, with rain forecasts at the start and towards the holiday weekend. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warned of the likelihood of moderate showers between Sunday night and Monday, and this has been the case in Vega Baja.

This Monday, nearly 60 litres per square metre have accumulated in San Miguel de Salinas, according to Proyecto Mastral, which indicates that "last night's rains have exceeded all forecasts." Torrevieja has also been one of the areas with the most rainfall, recording over 30 litres per square metre.

The Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante (UA) notes that "no model anticipated these accumulations in our regions." In the south, Pilar de la Horadada is another locality with accumulations nearing 30 litres, as reported by the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet).

The UA Climatology explains that there are still chances of rain this Monday, as easterly winds blow and "there will be some cold air at altitude." This will encourage cloud formation, "which will bring light or locally moderate rains, spreading from the coast to the interior."

It is still early to know how the episode will evolve as the week progresses. "Models suggest possible more significant changes during the second half of the week, although uncertainty remains considerable," experts remark.

Despite Monday's rains, the major meteorological question lies in the horizon of the October 9th holiday weekend in Alicante and the rest of the Valencian Community. Aemet forecasts cloudy intervals with rain between Thursday, October 9th - Valencian Community Day - and Sunday, October 12th - Hispanic Day - with a weekend that will see precipitation in the province of Alicante.

