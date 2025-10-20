"It's Never Right to Patronise Children" He leads the seventh season of 'The House of Challenges' on Boing, Mediaset's children's channel, celebrating its 15th anniversary.

J. Moreno Monday, 20 October 2025, 00:25 Comenta Share

David Moreno, the versatile communicator from Logroño, born in 1989, is back with the seventh season of 'The House of Challenges', the entertaining contest on Boing, Mediaset's children's channel. The new episodes premiere this Monday at 8:20 PM, promising more challenges and fun moments, engaging the whole family in the game. Each week, three pairs of parents and children will face challenges that test their physical skills and knowledge.

–How does the contest renew itself after seven seasons?

We have new challenges with more mess, more fun if possible, and above all, we have renewed contestants who are truly the soul of the show. They are the ones who enter our house each week eager to have fun, enjoy, and with truly spectacular energy. We also return with changes in decoration and new, very entertaining blocking cards. It's a constant renewal, really, where we listen and pay a lot of attention to what the viewers tell us.

–You've worked on programs for adults and others aimed at children. Is the way you communicate very different?

Not really. Obviously, the language is much more carefully considered, but I communicate the same way. I think maybe in the 90s, children were treated like babies on TV, which isn't cool. For those of us who make 'The House of Challenges', we know they should be treated like adults. Children make many decisions throughout their childhood and know very well what they want, what they don't want, what they like, and what they don't. It's never right to patronise a child. I treat them as equals because I'm a bit of a child myself.

–What would you say you still have from your childhood?

Everything. The excitement, the desire, the innocence, the urge to grow, to prosper, to learn, to study, to evolve, to face new challenges, not just those on the show, but in life too. I love being surprised every day by new things.

–There is also parental involvement in 'The House of Challenges'.

Parents come ready to have a great time with their children, knowing they are experiencing a unique moment in their lives that won't be repeated. For them, it's almost like going to Warner Park to enjoy an unforgettable family day. So, they come ready to give it their all, to win, of course, but being very aware that the prize is being there. This season, around 10,000 families have applied. We've broken records.

–You're one of the few TV shows aimed at children. Does traditional TV focus a lot on adults?

There is a wide range of television for all audiences. I think just as television changed for us when thematic channels arrived, children now have many platforms. For example, 'The House of Challenges' is available on HBO Max. There's no longer just a device called a TV where you can watch a channel; there's also programming that children can follow. We have many different containers.

–By the way, congratulations on Boing's 15th anniversary.

I've been with them for almost half of the channel's life, and I'm delighted. I'm thrilled to be a Boing guy, a Mediaset guy. I'm very grateful to the entire team that makes my show possible, and we're celebrating because we've won the Iris Award for the best children's television program for the first time. Not only does the audience choose us, but so do colleagues and academics. It's amazing. This has been a boost for us. I have the Iris on my shelf at home, and seeing it every day gives me a boost to do 'The House of Challenges' for a lifetime.

–Do you remember the audition you did to become the host of 'The House of Challenges'?

I was working on 'Everything is a Lie' as a reporter on Risto Mejide's show. When I auditioned, I was dying to do it because the first thing I did on television, after working at a local TV station in La Rioja, was children's programs. I also met Pilar Tabares, who at the time was the director of entertainment programs at Spanish Television, and when they came to make the glasses in La Rioja, I insisted on meeting her because I was a big fan of 'Operación Triunfo'. She showed me the TV from the inside. Then I moved to Jetix to host a children's program that was going to be a container for the Pokémon series. It was like an experiment, but it lasted many seasons. I've been on 'Sálvame', 'Hormigas Blancas', 'Metro a Metro' on Telemadrid, 'Gandía Shore'... After seeing TV from different sides and presenting in many very different places, having the opportunity to reconnect with the children's audience knowing what it means was a gift.