Negreira's Son: 'I Have Defended the Truth I Know'

Judge Alejandra Gil has reignited the Negreira case this Thursday, implicating FC Barcelona in the payment of over 7 million euros to the former vice-president of Spanish referees, following the retirement of the previous investigating judge, Joaquín Aguirre. Throughout the day, many of the accused in the case, including former Barça presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, will testify before the Barcelona magistrate.

Rosell only answered questions from his lawyer and avoided making statements upon leaving the City of Justice in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat. Javier Enríquez, Negreira's son, also appeared. 'I waited to speak with those I needed to,' he stated. 'I have defended the truth I know,' he added. Enríquez sought to distance himself and assume a secondary role, claiming he knows less about the case than presumed.

To date, the only accused who had appeared before the court was the main suspect, José María Enríquez Negreira, vice-president of the technical committee of referees from 1993 to 2018. According to the Tax Agency and the Prosecutor's Office, Negreira received payments amounting to 7.3 million euros from Barça between 2001 and 2018. Former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu testify this Thursday, two and a half years after the case erupted following a tax inspection of the former referee.

The key question is why Barça paid millions of euros to the vice-president of Spanish referees for 17 years. During a tax inspection, Negreira claimed that Barça paid him to ensure refereeing neutrality. The Prosecutor's Office filed a complaint for alleged sports corruption, suspecting that FC Barcelona might have altered the competition, and also for disloyal administration if the club paid a fortune for reports that were worthless or not even produced.

In the case, José María Enríquez Negreira, former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu (Laporta was excluded due to the statute of limitations), Negreira's son, and the club itself are accused. The club has consistently denied that the money paid to the Negreiras was to bribe referees, maintaining that it was solely for reports on referees.

The official explanation was given by Joan Laporta, the current president, at a press conference in 2023. Laporta spoke of a hidden hand attacking the club and a smear campaign orchestrated by Real Madrid supporters. However, the shadow of sports manipulation has been looming over the Blaugrana entity for months. Negreira testified a year and a half ago before Judge Aguirre. The former vice-president of the national referees committee, who suffers from Alzheimer's, exercised his right not to testify. The judge will also take statements from two former club executives, Òscar Grau and Albert Soler, and the partner of the former number two of Spanish referees.