"We Need to Move Towards a Smaller Vehicle for Accessibility and Efficiency"

The first purchase option is now the hybrid, followed by a plug-in, leaving diesel and fuel behind. Emission regulations have changed the trend, but there are still "lost" challenges and objectives. May López, Director of Development at Companies for Sustainable Mobility, provides the answers.

What will sell more in the short-term future? What will ultimately happen with combustion?

Indeed. Although, for the first time, more plug-in vehicles - electric and plug-in hybrids - are sold than diesel, the reality is that non-plug-in hybrids remain the primary choice, both in registrations and manufacturing at the national level. Considering they are a technology currently excluded from the Fit For 55 program, which establishes that by 2035 these types of vehicles will not be registered in Europe, and considering that 90% of the vehicles we manufacture in Spain are destined for the European market, it is urgent to rethink the strategy and send a clear message to both manufacturers and consumers that the electric vehicle represents the path towards sustainable mobility and the alternative compatible with European demands.

Moreover, in Europe, we need not only to reduce CO2 emissions but also to reduce nitrogen oxide and particulate emissions, which are responsible for poor air quality, a problem causing more than 400,000 premature deaths in Europe annually. Hence, we need to move towards zero-emission mobility. Adding to this, we are neither a country nor a continent that produces oil, and therefore, we depend on third parties to obtain this product and its derivatives, highlighting the need to ensure energy independence. This is where the electric vehicle will increasingly take a leading role.

All this, combined with the fact that it is increasingly profitable and that the TCO - the total cost of ownership - is already better than that of a combustion vehicle, and that word-of-mouth among users is making this technology more and more popular, makes this technology predominant, not in the near future, but in the present.

The electric car is also taking off, and the charging infrastructure seems no longer to be a problem. However, there are still many shortcomings (number of chargers, distance, inoperability...); what is needed to eliminate "range anxiety"? And in city centers or areas where almost no one has a garage or the infrastructure would not support 20 chargers "at once" where they were not before?

Indeed, there is already sufficient charging infrastructure. In fact, we are the country with the highest proportion of charging per electric vehicle and also with a usage ratio below 10%, which means there is sufficient charging infrastructure. However, it is true that we still need to improve transparency to facilitate the deployment of this charging infrastructure, as there are more than 10,000 charging points still pending connection to the grid, resulting in losses of over 114 million euros for charging operators.

Additionally, there is too much bureaucracy to get these points up and running. In fact, the timelines are tripled compared to other countries, reaching up to three years. But indeed, for those areas where there is still no charging infrastructure, or those areas where the user cannot have linked charging, it is urgent to integrate the management of charging infrastructure within urban management, just as lighting or waste management is. This way, we can guarantee the democratization of electric mobility to any type of user, regardless of whether they have the possibility of a linked garage or not.

It is argued that even in the most ambitious scenarios, the 2030 target will not be reached, what will this mean? What should be done (and be viable)?

The PNIEC establishes that by 2030, 5.5 million electric vehicles should be circulating on Spanish roads. The reality is that this would mean currently selling more than 1 million electric vehicles. In other words, all new registrations would have to be 100% electric. This is something difficult to achieve, especially considering all the misinformation surrounding electric vehicles, which is causing users in their purchasing decisions not always to choose the most economical or viable alternative for them in the future, even the present.

Therefore, to reach or at least get as close as possible to this goal, it is urgent to inform the customer of the advantages of electric vehicles, eliminate misinformation around them, and make these vehicles more affordable in price and number of models. Currently, 70% of vehicles are premium and SUVs, and only 5% are below 30,000 euros. In fact, of the models expected to be manufactured from now until 2028, only 15% will be below that 30,000. Therefore, it is necessary to bet on more affordable vehicles that democratize electric mobility and facilitate access to it for any citizen.

What challenges and objectives does the automotive industry pose in Europe, but especially in Spain?

The two European countries within the 'Top 10' manufacturers worldwide are Germany and Spain, and both have lost market share in the last year. In fact, Spain lost the 8th position as a global vehicle producer in 2024 to Brazil, which was boosted by strong growth in EV production and the positioning of Chinese manufacturers. Moreover, Spain continues to decline in the production of pure electric vehicles (BEV) in the first half of 2025 (-20.6%), a decrease that adds to the -27.1% of 2024. We are steering production towards HEVs (non-plug-in hybrids) which, according to Fit For 55, will no longer be registered in the EU in 2035.

Therefore, considering that 90% of Spanish production is sold in Europe, we must urgently prioritize electric vehicles and not combustion ones. But that's not all: we also need to move towards a smaller vehicle, not only because we lack raw materials, but because it is essential that it is accessible to the maximum number of people and efficient in terms of energy consumption.