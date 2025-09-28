Nearly 2,400 hectares devastated in the still uncontrolled Guadalajara fire The blaze began a week ago due to a lightning strike and has reached the province of Segovia

J. M. L. Guadalajara Sunday, 28 September 2025, 12:05

Nearly 2,500 hectares have been scorched in the Sierra Norte de Guadalajara fire, which ignited on September 21st due to a lightning strike. A week later, the fire remains uncontrolled and at emergency level 2, with hopes that the forecasted rains this Sunday will at least help to contain the blaze.

The advance of the flames and thick smoke forced restrictions on visitor access to the nearby Hayedo de Tejera Negra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site within the Sierra Norte de Guadalajara Natural Park. This ecologically valuable area attracts thousands of visitors annually. Additionally, an 'Es-Alert' was issued on Sunday, advising against driving, walking, or hiking in the fire-affected area and surrounding regions to facilitate the work of forest firefighters and prevent potential accidents.

Moreover, residents of the Guadalajara towns of Peñalba de la Sierra and Cabida, evacuated last Friday, have yet to return home as a precaution due to the heavy smoke. The GU-197 road and the rural asphalt road connecting northern Guadalajara with Segovia remain closed. Fire control and extinguishing efforts, involving firefighters from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the communities of Madrid and Castilla y León, focused on the Segovia border area, where the flames advanced most rapidly, even reaching this province, necessitating the evacuation of Riofrío de Riaza residents. Consequently, firefighters from Castilla y León conducted controlled burns as firebreaks to halt the fire's spread in this province.

"This Sunday, the fire has smoked significantly less, and conditions are favourable for securing the perimeter," stated José Almodóvar, Castilla-La Mancha's Deputy Minister for the Environment, who participated in the Integrated Coordination Centre (CECOPI) meeting in Guadalajara.

The questionable management of the fire

A week after the fire began, reaching a perimeter of about 30 kilometres, criticism continues from forest firefighters' union representatives. They accuse the Public Environmental Management Company of Castilla-La Mancha (GEACAM) of negligent management, leaving Guadalajara province with only 30 percent of its firefighting resources since September 19th, two days before the fire started. Meanwhile, UGT publicly denounced that last Friday, a region in Guadalajara was left without a mobile ICU because it had to attend to this fire, returning twelve hours later to its base in Torremocha del Campo (Guadalajara) without the doctor, who remained in the fire zone as a precaution. The union stated in a communiqué that "the province's resources cannot be used to cover or attend to other issues such as fires or inter-hospital transfers."