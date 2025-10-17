National Police Thwart Squatting Attempt in Alicante During Early Hours, Arrest Three Women One of the detainees resides in the same building where the illegal entry attempt occurred

File image of the National Police at the courts in Alicante.

Squatting remains a serious issue in Alicante. The National Police are intensifying their efforts to combat this social scourge, which is fuelled by legal loopholes and judicial delays, by conducting swift and coordinated interventions aimed at protecting private property and ensuring citizen safety.

Thanks to this constant vigilance, officers from the North Station have prevented the squatting of a residence located in the northern part of the city, arresting three women caught red-handed inside the property.

The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. on October 4th, when the alarm centre detected movement inside the apartment. The cameras clearly showed several individuals inside, triggering the security protocol.

Two patrols from the National Police, assigned to the North Station, one of them in plain clothes, arrived at the scene. Upon arrival, the officers found that both the original door and a second anti-squatter security door had been forced open.

Inside, they found three women who had removed the alarm detector and surveillance camera in an attempt to disable the system. The swift intervention prevented them from completing the occupation of the property, and they were arrested on the spot.

The arrested individuals are Spanish citizens aged 26, 29, and 53, charged with the crime of home invasion. The three alleged offenders have been brought before the court and released on provisional liberty pending trial.