National Police's 'Route 091' charity race in Alicante.
National Police's 'Route 091' charity race in Alicante. CNP

The National Police's 'Route 091' Charity Race Takes Over Alicante Streets

The charity event, in support of Adema, boasts over 1,500 participants and 200 children

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 10:25

The National Police have kicked off the fourth 'Route 091' charity race in Alicante. At 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, more than 1,500 participants, along with 200 children, took to the city's streets.

This charity event will allocate the funds raised to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Alicante (ADEMA). The event features races for adults and children's categories, as well as parallel activities for the whole family.

The 'Route 091' charity race by the National Police in Alicante starts at Foguerer José Romeu Street and continues through the streets of the Pau 1-Juan Pablo II neighbourhood via Doctor Jiménez Díaz Avenue - the Gran Vía, Isla de Corfú, Marcelino Champagnat, Vicente Blasco Ibálñez, Solidaridad Roundabout, José Jornet Navarro, and Médico Andrés Boldó.

Upon reaching the Papa Juan Pablo II Square, participants will return to the Alicante Sports City via Vicente Basco Ibáñez Avenue, Doctor Jiménez Díaz, Miraflor, Ciudad Real, Doctor Rico, and Foguerer José Ramón Guilabert Davó, ending at the Joaquín Villar Athletics Stadium.

