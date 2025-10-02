The National Police Reinforces Alicante with 600 New Officers in the Last Seven Years The Force is a Pioneer in Gender Equality with the Creation of Specialized Units Against Gender Violence

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:56

The National Police continues to grow in Alicante. Over the past seven years, the force has increased by 29%, with 605 additional officers in the province. Thus, the number of officers has risen from 2,093 in December 2017 to 2,698 in July 2025.

This increase in police reinforcement was announced on Tuesday, October 2, during the Force's tribute to its patron, the Holy Guardian Angels, held at the Old Port Square in Alicante.

The provincial chief commissioner, Manuel Lafuente, highlighted the transformation of the National Police to adapt to social changes in science, technology, and connectivity; and the Government's sub-delegate, Juan Antonio Nieves, also spoke.

In this regard, the territorial delegate of the central government noted that this increase in National Police officers in Alicante "strengthens your presence in the territory and allows you to carry out your work with more resources and better conditions."

Furthermore, Nieves also highlighted the progress towards equality between women and men in the police force, acknowledging the role of women who increasingly assume more positions of responsibility; in addition to recognizing the commitment of the National Police in the fight against gender violence.

The Force was a pioneer in the 1980s in creating specialized units to protect victims, and therefore "in our province, you are an essential support for thousands of women, accompanying them, ensuring their safety, and performing essential preventive work."

The Government's sub-delegate also expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the National Police and other Security Forces, as well as the work of those who were recognized at the event with merit medals and special mentions.