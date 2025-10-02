Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La CEV apuesta por la unidad en Alicante: Pérez no optará a la reelección y deja vía libre a César Quintanilla
Officers of the National Police in Alicante. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

The National Police Reinforces Alicante with 600 New Officers in the Last Seven Years

The Force is a Pioneer in Gender Equality with the Creation of Specialized Units Against Gender Violence

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:56

Comenta

The National Police continues to grow in Alicante. Over the past seven years, the force has increased by 29%, with 605 additional officers in the province. Thus, the number of officers has risen from 2,093 in December 2017 to 2,698 in July 2025.

This increase in police reinforcement was announced on Tuesday, October 2, during the Force's tribute to its patron, the Holy Guardian Angels, held at the Old Port Square in Alicante.

The provincial chief commissioner, Manuel Lafuente, highlighted the transformation of the National Police to adapt to social changes in science, technology, and connectivity; and the Government's sub-delegate, Juan Antonio Nieves, also spoke.

The provincial chief commissioner, Manuel Lafuente. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

In this regard, the territorial delegate of the central government noted that this increase in National Police officers in Alicante "strengthens your presence in the territory and allows you to carry out your work with more resources and better conditions."

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

Furthermore, Nieves also highlighted the progress towards equality between women and men in the police force, acknowledging the role of women who increasingly assume more positions of responsibility; in addition to recognizing the commitment of the National Police in the fight against gender violence.

The Government's sub-delegate in Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

The Force was a pioneer in the 1980s in creating specialized units to protect victims, and therefore "in our province, you are an essential support for thousands of women, accompanying them, ensuring their safety, and performing essential preventive work."

The Government's sub-delegate also expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the National Police and other Security Forces, as well as the work of those who were recognized at the event with merit medals and special mentions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un pueblo de Alicante está entre los más ricos de España y seguro que no es el que piensas
  2. 2 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante derribará una vivienda en ruinas para crear un nuevo parque entre Altozano y La Cerámica
  3. 3 El nuevo pulmón azul del Mediterráneo nacerá en Alicante con la ampliación de las praderas de posidonia
  4. 4 Un grupo de alicantinos en el Oktoberfest de Múnich durante la amenaza de bomba: «Escuchamos sirenas, pero no sabíamos qué pasaba»
  5. 5 Alicante recuperará su costa olvidada con las obras de restauración ecológica de Agua Amarga
  6. 6 Nueva huelga de los autobuses azules de Alicante
  7. 7 Milagroso rescate en el puerto de Alicante: salvan a una mujer que estuvo cinco minutos en parada tras lanzarse al mar
  8. 8 Podemos planea un boicot sobre la ampliación del aeropuerto Alicante-Elche
  9. 9 Una reyerta entre dos familias en Petrer deja seis heridos, entre ellos dos policías
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este miércoles 1 de octubre

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The National Police Reinforces Alicante with 600 New Officers in the Last Seven Years

The National Police Reinforces Alicante with 600 New Officers in the Last Seven Years