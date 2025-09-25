National Police Identify 'The Woman in Pink' Two Decades After Her Murder Her body was discovered by a taxi driver on July 3, 2005, in the Barcelona municipality of Viladecans

National Police officers have successfully identified the woman known as 'The Woman in Pink' as part of the international operation 'Identify Me', spearheaded by Interpol. This marks the second identification made by Spanish authorities since the campaign's inception, which aims to resolve 46 cases of deceased women that remain unsolved.

The body of 'The Woman in Pink' was discovered by a taxi driver on July 3, 2005, in the Barcelona municipality of Viladecans. Evidence suggested that her death was violent and that the body had been moved to the location approximately 12 hours before it was found. Initial investigations failed to establish her identity, leaving the case unresolved for nearly two decades.

This identification was achieved after several comparisons of identifying material received by the OCN Interpol Madrid from the OCN in Ankara, which reported a possible match of fingerprints in Turkish databases belonging to a Russian woman with those of 'The Woman in Pink'.

Upon receiving the fingerprints from the Forensic Anthropology Section of the General Commissariat of Scientific Police, a study and comparison confirmed the identity of this woman, who was 31 years old at the time of her death. The identification was later confirmed with Russian authorities after comparing the victim's genetic profile with that of a sister of the deceased.

This case adds to the one resolved last March, where the identification of a woman of Paraguayan origin was achieved. Her body was found in the municipality of Sant Julià de Ramis (Girona) in August 2018, in a case known as 'The Woman in the Shed'.