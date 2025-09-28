National Police Arrest Two Men for Forging a School Association's Bank Cheque in Crevillent

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Sunday, 28 September 2025, 10:20 Comenta Share

The National Police have arrested two men, aged 31 and 54, for forging a bank cheque belonging to a parents' association (AMPA) of a school in Crevillent. The suspects used a 2021 cheque book to forge the president's signature, obtaining 800 euros from the bank.

According to the security forces, the incident was reported to the Crevillent Civil Guard by the president and secretary of the affected AMPA, who noticed the withdrawal of an 800-euro cheque in Alicante after reviewing the bank numbers.

The complainants were unaware of who could have used the cheque, as they were the only authorised individuals. They requested a copy of the document used to withdraw the money and discovered the president's signature was forged, along with the secretary's handwriting.

Regarding the payment document, it belonged to a 2021 cheque book. Both were unaware of who and when the fraudster obtained it, as they kept it locked and had not noticed any missing. Following the report, the National Police took over the investigation, as the cheque was cashed at a bank in Alicante, with agents from the North District Police Station handling the case.

Thus, the officers identified and located the person who used the cheque at the bank, a man who claimed it was given to him by a friend to cash, explaining that he couldn't do it himself as he didn't have an account at that bank. After cashing the cheque, he met with his friend and handed over the money.

Finally, after several investigative procedures, the officers managed to locate and arrest the alleged forger of the payment document, forwarding all proceedings to the local magistrates' courts where the arrests were made.