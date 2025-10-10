The National Police apprehend a Bulgarian fugitive in Dénia The convict was sentenced to two years in prison for traffic-related offences

Alejandro Hernández Dénia Friday, 10 October 2025, 11:15 Comenta Share

The National Police have once again captured an international fugitive in the province of Alicante. Officers from the Judicial Police of Dénia located the fugitive after learning he was hiding in the Marina Alta area.

The warrant stated that the reason for his arrest was driving a motor vehicle without the appropriate licence for a year. The suspect had been penalised for the same offence a year earlier, having been caught driving a vehicle after consuming drugs, specifically marijuana.

For these actions, the convict was sentenced by the courts of the requesting country to two years in prison, with nearly the entire sentence still to be served: one year, eleven months, and twenty-nine days.

The detainee, after the completion of police procedures, was brought before the competent court of the National Court handling the case.