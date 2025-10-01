National Heritage Reopens the Casa del Labrador, the Recreational Palace of Charles IV in Aranjuez Originally intended as a rustic house, the king decided to transform it into a luxurious palace by hiring the best artists for the interior decoration.

King Felipe VI inaugurated the Casa del Labrador this Wednesday, a recreational palace built for King Charles IV, located in the Prince's Garden of the Royal Site of Aranjuez, Madrid. National Heritage has undertaken a comprehensive intervention in the building to ensure its preservation, with an investment of around 10 million euros. The Casa reopens to the public this Friday, October 3rd, and tickets can already be reserved through the National Heritage website. During the first month of opening, the visit is priced at a special rate of 5 euros.

The Casa del Labrador was constructed by order of King Charles IV, who commissioned architect Juan de Villanueva in the late 18th century to build a small leisure and recreational palace in Aranjuez. Although initially conceived as a rustic house, in 1798 the king decided to transform it into a luxurious palace. To achieve this, the monarch personally supervised the interior decoration, hiring the best artists and decorators of the time. The palace is a neoclassical gem, whose sober and elegant exterior contrasts with the sumptuousness and luxury of each of the interior rooms.

The Casa del Labrador was built on the banks of the Tagus River. From the beginning, the building has suffered from ground instability and periodic flooding. National Heritage began monitoring the cracks and fissures to control the situation, but the Filomena storm in January 2021 further aggravated the damage, forcing the closure of the palace for emergency restoration.

The restoration work began in February 2021, starting with a complex structural consolidation task, which included the installation of 536 concrete micropiles, reinforcement of the floors, stitching of cracks, and the renovation of more than 1,000 square meters of slate roofing. The facade was also restored to return it to its original 19th-century appearance.

Improvement of Access

The architectural restoration has been complemented by a meticulous intervention in the artistic decorations of the palace. The mural paintings by Mariano Salvador Maella and Zacarías González Velázquez, as well as the textile hangings, floors, and original carpentry, have been carefully restored. Additionally, the restoration of the tempera paintings on canvas on the ground floor, created in the early 19th century by Juan de Mata Duque, Luis Japelli, and Fernando Brambila, has been undertaken. The recovery of all these mural paintings will continue until the end of 2026.

The restoration has not only covered structural and artistic aspects but also the adaptation of the Casa del Labrador for visitor reception. Access, accessibility, and building facilities have been improved.

Images of the palace's interior. P.N.

From October 3rd, the public will be able to enjoy the renovated Casa del Labrador on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, in guided tours lasting about 50 minutes, in small groups of 12 people. During the first month of opening, the visit is priced at a special rate of 5 euros. Tickets are already available through the National Heritage website.

Alongside the King, the inauguration was attended by the Government Delegate in the Community of Madrid, Francisco Martín; the Mayor of Aranjuez, Miguel Gómez Herrero; from National Heritage, its President, Ana de la Cueva; the Manager, María Dolores Menéndez Company; the Director of Real Estate and Natural Environment, Luis Pérez de Prada; and the Director of the Royal Collections, Víctor Cageao.