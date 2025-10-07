Mutxamel resumes works on the Guillermo Bernabéu Central Library to boost local culture The project will expand public space, preserve historical elements, and offer differentiated areas for all ages, promoting education and reading in the community.

The works on the Guillermo Bernabéu Central Library progress in Mutxamel to become a new cultural and educational benchmark.

The Mutxamel Town Hall has resumed the works on the Guillermo Bernabéu Central Library, located in Ruzafa Square, aiming to transform it into a cultural and educational landmark for the citizens. The project will preserve historical elements of both buildings and expand the public use area to over 1,000 m², incorporating zones for all ages, from baby libraries to study rooms, collaborative work areas, and audiovisual resources.

The works progress after overcoming necessary technical modifications to ensure structural safety and preserve the historical facades. Currently, the foundation has been completed, and in the coming weeks, the execution of pillars and slabs will begin, consolidating the building's structure.

This project addresses a historical need, as the current library did not meet the Xarxa de Biblioteques requirements since the 2007-2011 term, municipal sources detail. With the new facility, Mutxamel will be able to fully integrate into the regional network and qualify for future grants.

The mayor and municipal officials visit the works of the Guillermo Bernabéu Central Library, overseeing the progress and future cultural spaces of the project. A.M.

In recent years, the Town Hall has strengthened the library system by creating the librarian position, expanding auxiliary staff, increasing the bibliographic collection, and implementing reading promotion programs like 'Lectumel', which allows book purchases in local shops.

The resumption of the works is part of the historic centre revitalization plan, which includes cultural and heritage projects such as the Conservatory and Music School, Casa de Ferraz, future Ethnographic Museum, and new Tourist Office.

Mayor Rafael García Berenguer has highlighted that "the Guillermo Bernabéu Central Library will not just be a building, but a symbol of the Mutxamel we want to build; a modern city, committed to education, culture, and citizen participation, yet not forgetting its history or roots."