Six out of ten music fans report being harassed or sexually assaulted at concerts in the US Data from Australia, the UK, and Sweden, among other countries, confirm that inappropriate sexual behaviour is common at these events, especially towards women

Six out of ten music fans report having been harassed or sexually assaulted at a live concert in the United States (US), according to a survey by Fairfield University (US) published online in the journal Injury Prevention. The survey results indicate that women are more than twice as likely as men to have been affected, but several barriers prevented most respondents from reporting the incident at the time.

Data from Australia, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and Nigeria indicate that inappropriate sexual behaviour is common at live music events. However, few studies have focused on the US or included a wide range of venues, such as festivals, large stadiums, theatres, and clubs, researchers note.

To explore this further, adults were invited to participate in the so-called GrooveSafe Fan Experience Survey in 2024 if they had attended at least one live music concert the previous year. Respondents were asked how often they attended live music concerts and which of the seven types of inappropriate sexual behaviour they had experienced during the event, ranging from unwanted comments or jokes to non-consensual sex.

Additionally, they were asked who they were with and what type of venue they were in when the incident occurred. Respondents who reported experiencing at least one incident of inappropriate sexual behaviour were also asked if they felt they could report their most recent experience to staff or security personnel working at the music venue.

The majority, aged between 30 and 49

If they did not feel able to report the incident, they were asked what barriers they faced, including not knowing whom to report it to; feeling uncomfortable doing so due to being drunk or high; finding it difficult to seek help; assuming they would not be believed; and the status or fame of the perpetrator.

In total, 1,091 people responded to the survey. Just over half (51%) were women, and more than two-thirds (66%) were aged between 30 and 49 and claimed to attend live music events frequently or very often (67%). Six out of ten (61%) respondents reported experiencing inappropriate sexual behaviour at a live music event at some point in their lives.

A higher proportion of women (82%) than men (39%) reported experiencing harassment or sexual assault, and 20% of women indicated it occurred frequently. Additionally, significantly more women than men reported experiencing inappropriate sexual behaviour in large stadiums and when attending live music concerts with friends and partners.

Nearly 90% did not report it

The majority of respondents (88%) did not report the incident to the concert venue in question. Among the 574 respondents who gave their reasons, approximately half (48%) felt they could not report it, and 42% felt they could but chose not to. The most common barrier to reporting the incident, expressed by 1 in 4 men and women, was the feeling that nothing would be done about it anyway.

Researchers acknowledge several limitations in their findings. These include the possibility that those who had experienced harassment or sexual assault in the past were more likely to complete the survey. Additionally, some types of inappropriate sexual behaviour were not offered as options in the questionnaire: upskirting, inappropriate photography, and exhibitionism, for example.

Limited surveillance and regulations and difficulties in obtaining help from venue staff facilitate inappropriate sexual behaviour, researchers summarise. "The high prevalence of [inappropriate sexual behaviour] incidents reported in this study is concerning as [these] incidents can have both short- and long-term consequences for health and quality of life, as well as adverse social, cultural, and economic impacts," they write.

They conclude: "Concert venues should develop or expand existing prevention, training, and response initiatives [to inappropriate sexual behaviour]. Future research could examine existing policies and procedures related to [its] prevention, communication, reporting, and response."