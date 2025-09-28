Muñoz Leads Spanish Trio in Moto3 as Rueda Eyes Championship Opportunity The leader of the junior category could become champion next week if he gains seven more points than his rival, Ángel Piqueras, who crashed in Motegi.

José Antonio Rueda was the clear favourite in the Moto3 race, starting from pole position and having shown superior pace in practice sessions. The race began as expected, with the Sevillian rider leading and his competitors trying to stay close to prevent an inevitable breakaway. However, unexpected rain began to fall lightly on the third lap, intensifying and threatening the race's continuation as all riders were on dry tyres.

There was no red flag, as Motegi's track drained well, and there were few crashes at that point. However, the rain did stir up the race, benefiting David Muñoz the most, who found himself riding alone with nearly a two-second lead over the chasing group. This group had fragmented, with title contenders Rueda and Piqueras battling for ninth place.

Midway through the race, the rain flags were lowered, and the sun reappeared in Motegi. Riders with less to lose took advantage of the situation. Muñoz expertly managed the final stretch, crossing the finish line alone to claim his third victory of the season, continuing the Spanish motorcycling streak of winning every race in 2025.

While Muñoz enjoyed a calm finish, the dry track offered Rueda a chance to work his way up the field. Piqueras, attempting to mimic his rival's strategy, crashed with five laps remaining. Although he remounted, he lost several positions.

With a rapid pace, Rueda reached the duo fighting for podium positions with two laps to go. He overtook Argentine Perrone on the penultimate lap and then rookie Máximo Quiles on the final lap, who managed to stay on the podium. Rueda's second place was a significant gain in the championship race, as with Piqueras finishing eleventh, Rueda's lead in the standings extended to 93 points. He could secure the championship at the next Grand Prix in Indonesia if he gains seven more points than his rival.