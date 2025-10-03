Mundomar Begins Its Most Pirate-Themed Halloween with Numerous New Features The complex completely changes its decoration and creates an atmosphere very fitting for this season

Pumpkins, skeletons, and beings from other worlds descend upon Mundomar to bring the biggest smiles to its visitors. Halloween, the most acclaimed campaign of the Benidorm nature park, arrives to surprise and entertain. From this Saturday, October 4th, until November 2nd, Mundomar transforms to host a multitude of terrifyingly fun new features.

The complex completely changes its decoration and creates an atmosphere very fitting for this season. The magic of "the hidden" covers every corner of Mundomar to host workshops, face painting, animation, and exclusive preshows in its various demonstrations. However, one of the most anticipated novelties is The Enchanted Ship. A family passage "under the ocean," with a pirate theme, promises adventures for everyone.

In addition to the exclusive novelties that the park has arranged for Halloween, Mundomar offers visitors unforgettable experiences: more than 80 species of exotic and marine animals such as dolphins, giant turtles, or sea lions, as well as educational demonstrations, make Mundomar the ideal environment to learn about nature without sacrificing fun.

Mundomar Experience

Love for nature defines Mundomar. Each of the park's activities is oriented towards this goal, including its Experiences. VipTour, Encounter with Dolphins, and Encounter with Sea Lions are part of the unique possibilities that allow visitors to delve into Mundomar's fauna alongside its biologists and caretakers. These activities remain available to users throughout the year.