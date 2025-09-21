Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

One of the vehicles after the accident. CPBA

Multiple Collision in Alicante: Head-on Crash Leaves Several Cars Overturned and Six Seriously Injured, Including Two Minors

Firefighters, Civil Guard, and Health Services Respond on the N-332, at the Benissa Exit

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 23:10

The N-332 road in Alicante has once again been the scene of a harrowing incident, with a multiple collision involving four vehicles resulting in six people being seriously injured, including two minors.

At 8:36 PM this Sunday, the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium received the alert about the accident.

On this route, at the exit towards Nueva Benissa, a brutal multiple collision occurred involving these four cars following a head-on crash with several impacts.

The aftermath is severe, with two cars overturned, one having rolled over and another completely wrecked beside the guardrail.

Amidst the twisted metal and overturned vehicles, the Alicante Provincial Firefighters worked against the clock to rescue the trapped occupants.

In total, up to five fire crews from the Benissa and Dénia stations were mobilised, along with several ambulances from the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

The operation, which lasted until 10:20 PM, was reinforced by the Benissa Local Police and Civil Guard, who closed the road and diverted traffic.

The six victims were treated on-site and transported to nearby hospitals. All of them sustained serious injuries of varying degrees.

