Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Eva Soriano and Aníbal Gómez, on the set of the programme. RTVE

'How Much, How Much, How Much': The Return of the Spectacle Contest to La 1

Eva Soriano and Aníbal Gómez present this public channel 'show' for Saturday night, reviving the spirit of 'What Do We Bet?'

J. Moreno

Saturday, 11 October 2025, 00:25

Comenta

In a spectacular 1,600 square metre studio, with over 180 audience members and 18 cameras capturing every detail, the 'show' is set to be one of the major television events of the season. La 1 welcomes this Saturday (10:30 PM, after the football) a groundbreaking format that promises to surprise, entertain, and educate in equal measure. Under the name 'How Much, How Much, How Much', the new prime time programme arrives with an original proposal that combines competition, humour, and scientific dissemination, hosted by the charismatic Eva Soriano and the versatile Aníbal Gómez.

Far from being a simple contest, this RTVE production, along with Encofrados Encofrasa - the team behind 'The Revolt' - and El Terrat (The Mediapro Studio), pays homage to the great television classics, but with a fresh and current perspective, where entertainment and curiosity go hand in hand. In the memory of viewers will be other contests from the more recent past, such as 'What Do We Bet?', which accompanied audiences in the 90s with the unforgettable duo of Ramón García and Ana Obregón.

Eva Soriano and Aníbal Gómez will be responsible for guiding viewers through unusual tests and challenges both inside and outside the studio. Each week, three celebrity guests will compete to demonstrate their intuition and knowledge by trying to calculate all kinds of magnitudes, and someone from the studio audience could win 10,000 euros each night. In the first episode, Toni Acosta, Joaquín Reyes, and Jorge Ponce will participate.

Comedian Eva Soriano remarked during the project's presentation that it is an "entertaining bet" where there will be "a lot of comedy" and "live" TV. "The feeling that something might go wrong or something magical might happen is delightful. Live broadcasting generates dynamics that even the best script cannot write," she noted. For her colleague Aníbal Gómez, "the beautiful thing will be that once a week the family gathers as it did with many iconic TVE programmes."

The Director of Entertainment at TVE, Miriam García Corrales, highlighted the "excitement" that the public television has with this new format, which they consider as "the major television event of the season." "It is a tribute to the great television 'shows', but very renewed. And with a lot of humour, and also with scientific rigour where measurements will be taken for everyone," she emphasised, later valuing that the programme will be "very participative, we will go to the towns and there will also be participation from home."

'How Much, How Much, How Much' will connect each night with comedian Laura del Val, who in the premiere will travel to Frías, where she will propose various challenges to the inhabitants of the Burgos locality. In the same vein, the executive producer of Encofrados Encofrasa, Ricardo Castella, outlined some of the programme's attractions: "You can play from home, and there is a prize that is not won by the celebrity but by a member of the audience."

Rigor and Accuracy

The challenges posed by the new TVE programme are among the most varied. There will be tests where, for example, it will be attempted to find out how many eggs are needed to cook an omelette for 200 people; how many decilitres fit in a trumpeter's mouth; or what the exact temperature of an infusion is at the moment it is consumed by a viewer.

The team of metrologists led by Yolanda Vega, a doctor in Physics, and Oliver Sánchez, who has worked in the field of metrology for 28 years, is responsible for bringing rigour and accuracy to all the tests, from their 'laboratory set' filled with measuring instruments. Additionally, the programme will feature its own mascot: 'Cuantino Metrino', a charming character designed to attract young audiences and spark their interest in the fascinating world of magnitudes.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Las tormentas descargan con fuerza en Torrevieja: 50 litros en menos de una hora y calles inundadas
  2. 2 El Laboratorio de Climatología de la UA avisa de la llegada de tormentas a la costa en las próximas horas que dejarán «lluvias muy fuertes»
  3. 3 El sur de Alicante entra en alerta roja por lluvias torrenciales y riesgo de inundaciones este viernes
  4. 4 La Federación de Hogueras quiere llevar la Gala de Candidatas a Bellees al corazón de la Fiesta en Alicante
  5. 5 Gobierno y Generalitat activan un dispositivo para vigilar las ramblas de la Vega Baja ante posibles crecidas en la cuenca del Segura
  6. 6 La Aemet avisa de que lo peor de las lluvias en la Marina Baixa llegará esta noche
  7. 7 La dana remite en Alicante: Aemet rebaja la alerta roja, pero mantiene la naranja en el litoral
  8. 8 El Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Alicante activa un refuerzo especial por la alerta roja
  9. 9 Emergencias pide a los municipios vigilar cauces y barrancos en la Marina Alta
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 10 de octubre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante 'How Much, How Much, How Much': The Return of the Spectacle Contest to La 1

&#039;How Much, How Much, How Much&#039;: The Return of the Spectacle Contest to La 1