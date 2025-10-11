'How Much, How Much, How Much': The Return of the Spectacle Contest to La 1 Eva Soriano and Aníbal Gómez present this public channel 'show' for Saturday night, reviving the spirit of 'What Do We Bet?'

J. Moreno Saturday, 11 October 2025, 00:25

In a spectacular 1,600 square metre studio, with over 180 audience members and 18 cameras capturing every detail, the 'show' is set to be one of the major television events of the season. La 1 welcomes this Saturday (10:30 PM, after the football) a groundbreaking format that promises to surprise, entertain, and educate in equal measure. Under the name 'How Much, How Much, How Much', the new prime time programme arrives with an original proposal that combines competition, humour, and scientific dissemination, hosted by the charismatic Eva Soriano and the versatile Aníbal Gómez.

Far from being a simple contest, this RTVE production, along with Encofrados Encofrasa - the team behind 'The Revolt' - and El Terrat (The Mediapro Studio), pays homage to the great television classics, but with a fresh and current perspective, where entertainment and curiosity go hand in hand. In the memory of viewers will be other contests from the more recent past, such as 'What Do We Bet?', which accompanied audiences in the 90s with the unforgettable duo of Ramón García and Ana Obregón.

Eva Soriano and Aníbal Gómez will be responsible for guiding viewers through unusual tests and challenges both inside and outside the studio. Each week, three celebrity guests will compete to demonstrate their intuition and knowledge by trying to calculate all kinds of magnitudes, and someone from the studio audience could win 10,000 euros each night. In the first episode, Toni Acosta, Joaquín Reyes, and Jorge Ponce will participate.

Comedian Eva Soriano remarked during the project's presentation that it is an "entertaining bet" where there will be "a lot of comedy" and "live" TV. "The feeling that something might go wrong or something magical might happen is delightful. Live broadcasting generates dynamics that even the best script cannot write," she noted. For her colleague Aníbal Gómez, "the beautiful thing will be that once a week the family gathers as it did with many iconic TVE programmes."

The Director of Entertainment at TVE, Miriam García Corrales, highlighted the "excitement" that the public television has with this new format, which they consider as "the major television event of the season." "It is a tribute to the great television 'shows', but very renewed. And with a lot of humour, and also with scientific rigour where measurements will be taken for everyone," she emphasised, later valuing that the programme will be "very participative, we will go to the towns and there will also be participation from home."

'How Much, How Much, How Much' will connect each night with comedian Laura del Val, who in the premiere will travel to Frías, where she will propose various challenges to the inhabitants of the Burgos locality. In the same vein, the executive producer of Encofrados Encofrasa, Ricardo Castella, outlined some of the programme's attractions: "You can play from home, and there is a prize that is not won by the celebrity but by a member of the audience."

Rigor and Accuracy

The challenges posed by the new TVE programme are among the most varied. There will be tests where, for example, it will be attempted to find out how many eggs are needed to cook an omelette for 200 people; how many decilitres fit in a trumpeter's mouth; or what the exact temperature of an infusion is at the moment it is consumed by a viewer.

The team of metrologists led by Yolanda Vega, a doctor in Physics, and Oliver Sánchez, who has worked in the field of metrology for 28 years, is responsible for bringing rigour and accuracy to all the tests, from their 'laboratory set' filled with measuring instruments. Additionally, the programme will feature its own mascot: 'Cuantino Metrino', a charming character designed to attract young audiences and spark their interest in the fascinating world of magnitudes.