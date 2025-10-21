Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Villarreal.

Too Much Manchester City for an Overwhelmed Submarine

The 'sky blue' team dominates and takes La Cerámica with their ball control and the striking power of Haaland and Bernardo Silva

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 23:00

Villarreal's first victory on their return to the Champions League will have to wait, at least until a more favourable part of the schedule. Manchester City gave no chance to the Submarine, overwhelmed in a match decided by the striking power and ball control of the English team.

From the start, the 'sky blue' side was intimidating, as Luiz Júnior was soon tested by a scuffed shot from Doku, and Haaland imposed his aerial dominance, though his headers were slightly off target. The British side took possession from the first minute, leaving Villarreal with the counterattack as their only option.

Organised, the Submarine held on without too much trouble for the first quarter of an hour, but their resistance crumbled at the first spark from Haaland, an insatiable goal predator who capped off a great play woven between Savinho and Rico Lewis on the right flank.

Villarreal

Luiz Júnior, Mouriño, Foyth, Renato Veiga, Pedraza (Cardona, m. 46), Buchanan (Moleiro, m. 66), Comesaña (Ayoze, m. 72), Partey, Gueye (Parejo, min. 81), Pépé and Mikautadze (Oluwaseyi, m. 66).

0

-

2

Manchester City

Donnarumma, Nunes, Stones, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol, Bernardo Silva, Nico González (Kovacic, m. 57), Lewis (Reijnders, m. 73), Savinho (Marmoush, m. 86), Haaland (Cherki, m. 86) and Doku (Bobb, m. 73).

  • Goals: 0-1: m. 17, Haaland. 0-2: m. 40, Bernardo Silva.

  • Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands). Yellow cards for Pedraza, Bernardo Silva, Mouriño, Rúben Dias, Gueye, and Moleiro.

  • Incidents: Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage played at La Cerámica.

With the lead, Guardiola's team lulled the match as they know best, through ball possession. Nonetheless, Villarreal managed to threaten with a shot from Gueye, the first sign of danger from the 'groguet' with half an hour played, leading to a more relaxed local team towards the end of the first half.

Marcelino's side seemed to have grown, but the illusion was shattered by City's decisiveness. Once again, Savinho probed the Submarine's defence from the right, and the Brazilian's precise cross into the box was capitalised on by Bernardo Silva, who was not the strongest but certainly the smartest.

No Reaction

There was not even a hint of a yellow reaction after the break. City expertly managed their two-goal advantage, with their renowned ball-handling skills, and only Nico González's injury disrupted a serene night for Guardiola's team, who nearly sealed the match when Luiz Júnior denied Savinho in a one-on-one, proving to be a real nightmare.

Pépé had a couple of good chances to spice up the match, but his shots went wide. For the 'sky blue' side, Haaland responded with two shots saved by Luiz Júnior, and in the end, everything remained as it was, with the feeling that this rising Manchester City is currently far above the Submarine.

