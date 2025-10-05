Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Motorcycle protest in Alicante.
Motorcycle Protest in Alicante: Riders Rally Against DGT

They denounce the Government's 'institutional harassment', accusing it of acting 'recklessly and without legal or moral criteria'

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 12:55

The streets of Alicante shook this Sunday with the roar of hundreds of motorcycles. The International Union for the Defence of Motorcyclists (IMU) organised a major protest, marching through the city's main streets and avenues to denounce what they see as 'harassment' by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT).

The protesters, armed with whistles and banners, demanded greater respect, safety, and justice on the roads, claiming that road safety has become, in their words, 'a source of income disguised as protection'.

Among their main demands, the group calls for more investment in road and street maintenance, highlighting the poor condition of the surfaces and the lack of measures to protect guardrails to 'prevent deaths, amputations, and serious injuries'.

Other demands include the removal of the mandatory airbag vest, rigorous and technically-based training for law enforcement officers, and ensuring these officers are treated like any other citizen, being subject to complaints when acting against our legal system, rights, and obligations.

The protest also directly targeted the DGT, accusing it of 'lack of transparency' in managing its accounts. 'We demand they show the Treasury and citizens where our money is. The DGT must comply with the law like everyone else,' stated the IMU.

The motorcycle protest in Alicante began on Foguerer José Romeu Street, proceeding to Alcoi Avenue and Spain Square before entering the city centre via Rambla de Méndez Núñez.

Afterwards, they took the port promenade to Óscar Esplá Avenue, then ascended Salamanca Avenue, culminating at Luceros to protest in front of the Government Subdelegation in Montañeta Square.

