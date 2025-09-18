QJ Motor launches its ATV range with three new robust and affordable models

Canal Motor Thursday, 18 September 2025, 17:08 Comenta Share

QJ Motor expands its product range by opening a new business branch in the Spanish market with the introduction of its new line of all-terrain vehicles (ATV), launching with three models: the SFA 600, available in Standard and High versions, and the SFA 1000, the flagship of this new offering.

The arrival of this new range marks a strategic step for the brand, offering a versatile proposal designed for users who need a robust and reliable vehicle in demanding terrains, or for those seeking new adventures off the asphalt.

All three models feature independent double wishbone systems on both axles, designed to offer great articulation and stability even on the most uneven terrains. The SFA 600 Standard is equipped with adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers, while the SFA 600 High and SFA 1000 raise the technical level with piggyback gas shock absorbers with preload and compression adjustment.

Additionally, all three models are equipped with a braking system featuring 210 mm discs and CBS system on all four wheels. The package is completed with oversized high-profile 25” tyres on the SFA 600 mounted on 12” rims, steel in the Standard version and aluminium in the High variant; while the SFA 1000 tyres go up to 27” and are fitted with 14” aluminium rims.

Ampliar QJ MOTOR SFA 600 HIGH

The SFA 600, in both its Standard and High versions, is powered by a 577 cc single-cylinder engine, 4 valves, liquid cooling and Bosch electronic injection, capable of delivering 45 HP at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 53 Nm. Meanwhile, the SFA 1000 goes a step further with a powerful 976 cc V-twin engine and 8 valves, reaching a maximum power of 88 HP and a torque of 93 Nm at 6,250 rpm, positioning it as one of the most powerful versions in its category.

Ampliar QJ MOTOR SFA 600 STANDARD

The three new ATVs from QJ Motor come standard with a CVT automatic transmission that, in addition to the usual programs, offers a short gear to make the most of the available torque. To fully exploit their power, they also feature a selectable 2WD/4WD traction system with front and rear differential lock to maximise traction according to the terrain.

They also incorporate technological solutions such as electronic power steering (EPS), allowing the driver to choose between three levels of handlebar stiffness depending on terrain conditions or driving style (Standard, Comfort, and Sport).

The dashboard also varies according to the version: the SFA 600 Standard features a 5” LCD display, while the SFA 600 High and SFA 1000 incorporate a 7” TFT screen, with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone mirroring, ideal for navigation, displaying the active traction mode (2WD or 4WD), front and rear differential lock, driver presence sensor, and essential indicators such as speed, gear, fuel, or warning lights.

Ampliar QJ MOTOR SFA 1000

Among its extensive standard equipment, the new SFA range from QJ Motor includes: Full LED lighting, USB type A and C ports (20W) and a 12V power outlet, front winch with a length of up to 15 M and a maximum load capacity of 1,133 kg in the SFA 600 Standard and 1,587 kg in the SFA 600 High and SFA 1000, front and rear parking brake levers, standard trailer hitch on all models supporting a vertical load of up to 25 kg, passenger backrest, handguards, handles and metal footrests (in the SFA 600 High and SFA 1000 versions) and a dual key fob: one for start-up type knob, and another for locking the transmission in "P" position (Only in the SFA 600 High and SFA 1000 models).

The new QJ Motor SFA 600, in Standard and High versions, and SFA 1000 are now available at QJ Motor's Official Dealer Network in Spain, with competitive prices and a 3-year warranty:

SFA 600 STANDARD: €7,499

SFA 600 HIGH: €8,499

SFA 1000: €11,499