The Two Most Serious Failures Causing Vehicles to Fail the MOT

In the past year, 33% of road fatalities occurred during periods of low visibility, between 8 PM and 7 AM. This statistic highlights the link between visibility conditions and road safety, underscoring the importance of the proper functioning of vehicle lighting and signalling systems.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, analysed by the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV), in 2024, defects in lighting and signalling systems were the main reason for MOT failures, accounting for 22.6% of all serious defects detected by inspection stations across the country.

The data also shows that tractors have the highest percentage of defects in this system, representing 51.5% of all detected faults in such vehicles. They are followed by motorcycles at 33%, and vans and trucks over 3,500 kg at 22.8%, ranking third.

These figures emphasise the need to ensure that vehicles on our roads have properly functioning lighting and signalling. It is one of the vehicle's active safety systems, helping to prevent road accidents by improving visibility conditions when light is scarce or at night.

This part of the vehicle allows drivers to see and be seen by other road users. It also serves to communicate with other vehicles, to inform about the manoeuvres to be performed.

This system becomes particularly important during this time of year when night driving hours increase. Remember that the change to winter time will occur on the night of October 25th to 26th, meaning it will get dark earlier. Additionally, the increased hours of low visibility coincide with the arrival of weather phenomena such as fog, rain, hail, or snow, which can also pose a risk to road safety.

"It is important to remember that a vehicle with a blown bulb or misaligned headlights can cause others not to see it or be dazzled if the headlights are too high. Therefore, ensuring that the lighting and signalling system is in good condition is a responsibility for both the driver and other road users," explains Guillermo Magaz, managing director of the association that represents almost all MOT stations in the country.

To raise awareness about the importance of the MOT in ensuring that vehicles have this system in good condition, AECA-ITV has compiled photographs taken by inspectors from over 400 MOT centres across the country. These images highlight the most striking serious and very serious defects in lighting and signalling with which some vehicles present themselves at inspection centres to pass the MOT. The images show, for example, a broken headlight and another completely opaque.

The Association recommends undergoing the MOT up to a month before its expiration date, as it allows for planning the appointment in advance and does not alter the maximum validity period of the next inspection. Keeping the MOT up to date is crucial for improving road safety and environmental protection. Additionally, it helps avoid fines of 200 or 500 euros, depending on the case.