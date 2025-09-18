The Most Anticipated Appearance of Terelu Campos Accompanied by Alejandra Rubio, Carlo Costanzia Father and Son

Joaquina Dueñas Gil Thursday, 18 September 2025, 10:35 Comenta Share

Terelu Campos turned 60 on August 31st, marking six decades of life celebrated in grand style with her closest friends and family. Among the guests were businessman José Luis López 'el Turronero', designer Eduardo Navarrete, her colleague and friend Belén Rodríguez, with whom she seems to have reconciled, studio colleagues like Marisa Martín Blázquez, José Antonio León, her friend Lara Dibildos, and new friendships formed on 'Survivors', such as Montoya, Anita Williams, Carmen Alcaide, and Laura Cuevas. However, the guest who drew the most attention was Carlos Costanzia di Costiglole, father of her daughter's boyfriend, Alejandra Rubio, and thus, grandfather of the baby with Carlo Costanzia Jr. His presence was highly anticipated amidst the stir caused by Mar Flores' memoirs, who was not invited to the grand event.

Particularly significant was the pose of the honoree with Carlo Sr. on one side and Alejandra and Carlo Jr. on the other. This was the most awaited snapshot of the night, interpreted as a jab at Mar, who in recent weeks has recalled the complicated relationship she had with her firstborn's father, who, according to her, once took their son from daycare to Italy without her consent, causing her deep distress.

A family union that seems to confirm the estrangement that the model and television collaborator's memoirs have caused between Mar and her son Carlo. This Wednesday, the magazine 'Semana' reported on Terelu's son-in-law's attempt to terminate his contract with 'DecoMasters', a contest he participates in with his mother, to avoid coinciding with her. Both Alejandra and Mar have denied this information.

However, Carlo's public appearance with his father at his mother-in-law's birthday party has been a clear statement of intent. For her part, Terelu has made it clear: "He is my family." "I will not share my family life. I know what my personal life is, and in my personal life, he is there. Why wouldn't I invite him?" she reflected to the press microphones.

Likewise, Alejandra Rubio has addressed the media at her mother's behest, although she has avoided commenting on the various controversies surrounding her: "Look, I'm at my mother's birthday, and I just want to be with her. I'm here, and that's it. Really, what do you want? Many happy returns to my mother," she concluded.

It is worth remembering that Mar Flores and Terelu Campos have historically been on opposite sides. María Teresa Campos' daughter is a close friend of Nuria González, widow of Fernando Fernández Tapias, who also had a relationship with Mar Flores. The model simultaneously dated the businessman while having an affair with Alessandro Lequio. It was precisely some photographs with the Italian that ended her romance with Tapias.

Moreover, for the third consecutive decade, Terelu has celebrated her birthday at one of the venues owned by her friend and businessman Tito Pajares, partner of Sofía Mazagatos, another public adversary of Mar Flores.

Although Alejandra and Carlo's relationship, and more specifically, the child they have together, has facilitated contact between the two grandmothers, it seems that the relationship between them has not fully developed. In fact, although they have considered it on occasion, the expected meeting has not yet occurred. On the contrary, Carlo Costanzia is indeed a full-fledged member of the family, posing with Terelu just as her closest relatives did: her sister Carmen Borrego, her brother-in-law José Carlos Bernal, her nephew José María, and his current girlfriend, María la jerezana.