The Most Affordable Version of the Tesla Model Y Arrives in Spain

Tesla has announced the price of the new Model Y Standard in Spain, the most affordable version of the model, starting at €39,990.

With this version, the brand aims for a vehicle that has become a "global best-seller," but with a renewed focus on affordability and efficiency, offering a comprehensive option for family and daily use.

This Model Y Standard has been designed to offer the best value for money without compromising Tesla's key features. The entry-level model is priced from €39,990 and offers a range of up to 534 km (WLTP). Additionally, it is the most efficient Model Y to date, with a record consumption of only 13.1 kWh/100 km.

The brand highlights that its low consumption and the reduction of parts compared to gasoline cars translate into a lower total cost of ownership, allowing owners to "drive more kilometers for every euro spent on charging" and avoid annual maintenance and oil changes. The reduced need for maintenance, combined with the use of new 18-inch Aperture wheels designed to maximize efficiency, helps further reduce operating costs.

Although the software remains the same as in the rest of the range, the Model Y Standard debuts a new exterior design, with specific front and rear bumpers aimed at improving efficiency.

Inside, it maintains a welcoming environment for five passengers with a focus on utility. It incorporates new soft-touch and durable fabric seats and a large storage space between the front seats, inspired by the early Model S and the Cybertruck. The cargo capacity offers up to 835 liters of space with five passengers, expanding to 2,118 liters with the second row folded.

It includes a wide range of features that characterize the brand, such as Remote Access via the mobile app, Route Planner with real-time Supercharger availability, Sentry Mode and Dog Mode, and standard Autopilot. The version is also compatible with the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) hardware, which can be activated remotely once it receives approval from local authorities.