Mortgages Surge in Alicante: 2,243 Agreements and Over 304 Million Euros Granted in a Month July Records the Highest Figures of 2025 in Both Agreements and Granted Funds

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 25 September 2025, 13:30

The real estate sector is experiencing a very prosperous period. Each month, more and more sales are recorded, with levels not seen since before the housing bubble. Favourable credit conditions and interest rate adjustments by the Central Bank have led to a surge in mortgage approvals in 2025, which had been stagnant for several years due to the inflation crisis.

According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, published this Thursday and corresponding to July, Alicante has broken the record for agreements so far this year, surpassing 2,243 mortgages established in the seventh month of the year.

This is the highest figure of 2025 and the second time that more than 2,000 mortgages have been surpassed this year. It is the highest figure since October 2024, during a wave of mortgage approvals due to improved banking credit conditions.

The high demand for housing has once again driven up mortgages, and the improved conditions from banks have resulted in more than 304.5 million euros in real estate credit being granted in July for home purchases. euros in real estate credit for home purchases.

It is the highest monthly amount recorded since October 2008, when the housing bubble burst and the curve of mortgage approvals plummeted. In other words, it is the largest amount of credit in 17 years in the province of Alicante, according to the INE's historical data, which has been collected since 2003.

Despite the excellent figures, the data is still far from the peak years of mortgage activity, as between 2006 and 2007 there were months when more than 1,000 million euros in real estate credit were granted in total. In terms of mortgage approvals, they are growing and recovering after more than a decade of stagnation, although they are far from the more than 8,000 monthly approvals during the bubble.

From the real estate portal Fotocasa, they indicate that the "more flexible monetary policy has brought buyers back to the market." The director of studies, María Matos, explained that financial institutions "are increasingly competing with more attractive offers, which has brought fixed-rate mortgages back into the spotlight, while variable rates are regaining their appeal with a stable Euribor."

A scenario that, according to Matos, "is driving new purchases and encouraging many mortgage holders to improve their conditions, which further stimulates the market." As for forecasts, Fotocasa assures that "with the Euribor stabilised around 2% and the expectation of further rate cuts in the coming months, the mortgage market will maintain its strength," and they assert that if this continues, 2025 could close as the best year of the last decade.