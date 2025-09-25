Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
Archive image of a mortgage announcement. Colpisa

Mortgages Surge in Alicante: 2,243 Agreements and Over 304 Million Euros Granted in a Month

July Records the Highest Figures of 2025 in Both Agreements and Granted Funds

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 13:30

The real estate sector is experiencing a very prosperous period. Each month, more and more sales are recorded, with levels not seen since before the housing bubble. Favourable credit conditions and interest rate adjustments by the Central Bank have led to a surge in mortgage approvals in 2025, which had been stagnant for several years due to the inflation crisis.

According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, published this Thursday and corresponding to July, Alicante has broken the record for agreements so far this year, surpassing 2,243 mortgages established in the seventh month of the year.

This is the highest figure of 2025 and the second time that more than 2,000 mortgages have been surpassed this year. It is the highest figure since October 2024, during a wave of mortgage approvals due to improved banking credit conditions.

The high demand for housing has once again driven up mortgages, and the improved conditions from banks have resulted in more than 304.5 million euros in real estate credit being granted in July for home purchases. euros in real estate credit for home purchases.

It is the highest monthly amount recorded since October 2008, when the housing bubble burst and the curve of mortgage approvals plummeted. In other words, it is the largest amount of credit in 17 years in the province of Alicante, according to the INE's historical data, which has been collected since 2003.

Despite the excellent figures, the data is still far from the peak years of mortgage activity, as between 2006 and 2007 there were months when more than 1,000 million euros in real estate credit were granted in total. In terms of mortgage approvals, they are growing and recovering after more than a decade of stagnation, although they are far from the more than 8,000 monthly approvals during the bubble.

From the real estate portal Fotocasa, they indicate that the "more flexible monetary policy has brought buyers back to the market." The director of studies, María Matos, explained that financial institutions "are increasingly competing with more attractive offers, which has brought fixed-rate mortgages back into the spotlight, while variable rates are regaining their appeal with a stable Euribor."

A scenario that, according to Matos, "is driving new purchases and encouraging many mortgage holders to improve their conditions, which further stimulates the market." As for forecasts, Fotocasa assures that "with the Euribor stabilised around 2% and the expectation of further rate cuts in the coming months, the mortgage market will maintain its strength," and they assert that if this continues, 2025 could close as the best year of the last decade.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  3. 3 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  4. 4 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Mortgages Surge in Alicante: 2,243 Agreements and Over 304 Million Euros Granted in a Month

Mortgages Surge in Alicante: 2,243 Agreements and Over 304 Million Euros Granted in a Month