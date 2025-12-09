More than half of Alicante's MIR doctors suffer from professional burnout: emergency and surgical doctors most affected Four out of ten resort to anxiolytics, alcohol, or other substances to cope with the problem, which is more prevalent among women

Insomnia, deterioration of family bonds, temporary incapacity, and decreased libido are some of the effects of professional burnout among trainee doctors. A study by the Spanish Medical Association reveals that 54.8% of MIR doctors in Alicante suffer from this syndrome, four points above the national average. This reality forces about four out of ten young doctors to resort to anxiolytics, alcohol, or other substances to cope with the issue.

The results stem from a survey involving over 1,400 doctors across Spain (263 from the Valencian Community), with an average age of 31. Of these, 94% exhibit at least one symptom of burnout (emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, or low personal accomplishment), and more than half show all parameters. "These figures place the phenomenon at critical levels and demonstrate that it is not an isolated problem but a widespread pattern throughout the profession," explain the study's authors.

Women are 24% more at risk of suffering from burnout than men, especially in terms of emotional exhaustion.

Although all specialties show significant prevalence of this issue, surgical and urgent hospital care specialties stand out. Those experiencing the highest stress levels are in paediatric and maxillofacial surgeries (100%), followed by urology and plastic surgery (around 75%). On the other end of the spectrum are public health and allergology specialties, with less than 25% of respondents affected.

Gender is another factor at play, with women being 24% more at risk than men, particularly in emotional exhaustion. Additionally, those doing more than five shifts a month without adequate rest show higher burnout levels. The early years of residency are the most critical, coinciding with less experience and greater vulnerability.

Strengthening mentorship

The study proposes key measures to curb the growing burnout among young doctors. Firstly, it calls for effective enforcement of labour regulations, ensuring "real limits" on weekly hours and guaranteeing compensatory rest after shifts. It also suggests strengthening mentorship and training during the early years of residency, gradually adjusting responsibilities to the MIR's experience.

In the emotional realm, it highlights the need to expand access and confidentiality of the Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAIME), as well as integrating free psychological services in teaching hospitals and promoting preventive wellness programs.

Another central axis is improving work-life balance, with special attention to young female doctors and equitable distribution of care responsibilities. Finally, the study emphasizes the importance of reducing administrative tasks to free up clinical and training time, thus helping to decrease accumulated stress.